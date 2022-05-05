EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise on less hawkish Fed, Thai baht and Indian rupee top gainers

By Tejaswi Marthi

May 5 (Reuters) - Asian currencies gained on Thursday, led by the Thai baht and India's rupee, as the U.S. dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points and sounded less hawkish regarding future hikes.

The rupee INR=IN rose 0.4% against the dollar and was on track for its sharpest gain in more than a month, after the Reserve Bank of India hiked rates by 40 basis points on Wednesday in an off-cycle move that caught investors off-guard.

The baht THB=TH rallied 0.9% and was poised for its best session in nearly seven months, helped by risk-on sentiment after the Fed decision.

Thailand reported a slower-than-expected rise in headline inflation. The 4.65% print for April was below a Reuters poll expectation of 4.98%. The core CPI index was up 2.0% from a year earlier, in line with forecasts.

"The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will not be concerned as it was expecting heightened inflation numbers. So, the BOT will maintain policy rate at 0.5% to enable economic recovery and I don't expect a rate hike before the first half of 2023," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= rose 0.4%, while the Chinese Yuan CNY=CNFX and Singapore's dollar SGD= were largely flat.

Equities in the region were mixed as investors were relieved by the Fed's less hawkish stance on rate hikes. Gains were led by Indian stocks .NSEI, which climbed 1.4% after a three-day slide, and Philippine shares .PSI, which were up 1%.

"A 75 basis-point hike is the hawkish surprise that markets were fearing, and hearing that it is 'not something the committee is actively considering' has aided to ease some fears of further ramp-up in tightening, at least for now," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said in a note.

While currencies performed well on Thursday, a Reuters poll found that bearish bets on most Asian currencies surged on worries over an economic slowdown in China and aggressive policy tightening in the United States.

Investors also reversed bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah IDR= for the first time since March, while the bearish position on the Singapore dollar SGD= was at its peak since July last year.

Markets in Japan, Indonesia and South Korea were closed for public holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine consumer price index rose 4.9% last month from a year earlier, exceeding market forecasts

** Indonesia's annual economic growth likely held steady in Q1

** India says sudden halt to Russian oil imports would hurt citizens

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0631 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.29

-11.09

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-3.88

.SSEC

0.72

-15.68

India

INR=IN

+0.44

-2.30

.NSEI

1.20

-2.75

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.35

-3.99

.KLSE

-0.31

1.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.15

-2.52

.PSI

1.07

-3.47

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

-1.94

.STI

-0.20

7.22

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.19

-6.03

.TWII

0.79

-8.36

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.88

-2.14

.SETI

0.10

-0.22

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

