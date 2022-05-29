EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise, led by S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar

May 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.930
127.11
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3687
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
29.216
29.35
+0.46
Korean won
1249.200
1256.2
+0.56
Baht
34.065
34.12
+0.16
Peso
52.250
52.23
-0.04
Rupiah
14530.000
14575
+0.31
Rupee
77.565
77.565
0.00
Ringgit
4.366
4.377
+0.25
Yuan
6.677
6.698
+0.32
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.930
115.08
-9.34
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3490
-1.35
Taiwan dlr
29.216
27.676
-5.27
Korean won
1249.200
1188.60
-4.85
Baht
34.065
33.39
-1.98
Peso
52.250
50.99
-2.41
Rupiah
14530.000
14250
-1.93
Rupee
77.565
74.33
-4.17
Ringgit
4.366
4.1640
-4.63
Yuan
6.677
6.3550
-4.82
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
