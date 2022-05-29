EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise, led by S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

May 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.930

127.11

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3687

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

29.216

29.35

+0.46

Korean won

1249.200

1256.2

+0.56

Baht

34.065

34.12

+0.16

Peso

52.250

52.23

-0.04

Rupiah

14530.000

14575

+0.31

Rupee

77.565

77.565

0.00

Ringgit

4.366

4.377

+0.25

Yuan

6.677

6.698

+0.32

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.930

115.08

-9.34

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3490

-1.35

Taiwan dlr

29.216

27.676

-5.27

Korean won

1249.200

1188.60

-4.85

Baht

34.065

33.39

-1.98

Peso

52.250

50.99

-2.41

Rupiah

14530.000

14250

-1.93

Rupee

77.565

74.33

-4.17

Ringgit

4.366

4.1640

-4.63

Yuan

6.677

6.3550

-4.82

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

