EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise as oil slips, but set to log weekly falls

By Sameer Manekar

March 25 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and the Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and as crude prices dipped after the United States and allies considered releasing oil reserves.

However, most regional currencies were still set to post declines for the week on the growing likelihood of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has made investors risk averse.

Investors over the week were also wary of oil importing nations, such as Thailand and India, which could suffer if Western economic sanctions were to hit Russian oil exports more severely. Oil prices were set to mark their first weekly gain in three. O/R

The Indian rupee INR=IN firmed 0.3%, while the baht THB=TH appreciated nearly 0.5% on Friday. However, both the currencies were set to post a loss of 0.5% for the week, with the baht eyeing its fifth weekly loss in a row.

"Effects of higher oil prices on imports and slowing global growth on exports will become visible over the coming months and should lead to larger trade deficits (in Thailand)," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

The Bank of Thailand was widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, where it has been since May 2020, when its policymakers meet next week.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee, which is trading at 76.15 per dollar, might see its equilibrium slide gradually on a depreciating path towards 77, analysts at DBS Bank said in a note. The rupee had tested a record low of 77 per dollar earlier this month.

Equities in the region were hemmed into a range on Friday, and were broadly set to post a weekly gain as expectations of upsized rate hikes led investors to exit bond markets and put money into equities. MKTS/GLOB

Shares in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE, the Philippines .PSI and Thailand .SETI were chasing gains of between 0.3% and 0.9% for the week.

Singapore's Straits Times index .STI was eyeing a 2.5% weekly gain, its third in a row, buoyed by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the city-state.

Regional bond markets stabilised on Friday.

Indonesia's 10-year yields ID10YT=RR, among the top-yielders in the region, slipped to 6.711%, their lowest level since March 14.

"The global condition isn't conducive enough (for Indonesian bonds) due to persisting pressures from both the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine and the Fed's more aggressive measures on its tightening monetary policy," Maybank analysts said.

"We expect investors to take momentum for applying 'buy on weakness' strategy for the rupiah bonds, especially for benchmark series."

Elsewhere, China's yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened up to 6.3585 per dollar, rebounding from a 10-day low seen on Thursday. It was set to inch lower over the week as pressures from an aggressive Fed and geopolitical risks persist. CNY/

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's 10-year benchmark yields edge lower to 6.824%

** Malaysia's major telcos mull equity stakes in state 5G agency

** China COVID cases fall, govt. inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.32

-5.63

.N225

0.14

-2.23

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

-0.13

.SSEC

-0.77

-11.39

India

INR=IN

+0.24

-2.43

.NSEI

-0.19

-0.95

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.04

-0.61

.JKSE

-0.86

6.19

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.21

-1.21

.KLSE

0.12

4.12

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-2.35

.PSI

-0.11

-0.67

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.00

-2.48

.KS11

0.01

-8.32

Singapore

SGD=

+0.12

-0.49

.STI

0.49

9.37

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-3.26

.TWII

-0.12

-2.97

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.21

-0.36

.SETI

0.21

1.61

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.