EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies reverse course; won buoyed by rate hike

By Harshita Swaminathan and Jaskiran Singh

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Several Asian currencies reversed course to trade higher versus the dollar in volatile trading ahead of some key data releases in the United States, while South Korea's won was propped up by an interest rate hike.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Thai baht THB=TH traded about 0.1% and 0.2% higher, respectively, in the latter half of the day, with the baht also supported by data showing industrial sentiment had strengthened in September.

"I think, right now, the markets are pretty jittery," said Galvin Chia, an emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets, adding that risky assets were especially volatile.

The won KRW=KFTC appreciated 0.7% after the Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points (bps).

While the hike was in line with market expectations, two of the BOK's seven board members had voted for a 25 bps hike.

"This clearly shows that the spectrum of dove-hawk tendencies is shifting slowly from curbing inflation to supporting growth," said analysts at ING, adding the BoK will likely normalize its hiking pace back to 25 bp in November.

The won has weakened nearly 17% against the U.S. dollar so far in 2022, the biggest decliner among major Asian currencies after the Japanese yen JPY=, which has lost more than 21%.

India's rupee INR=IN gained a marginal 0.1% with the Reserve Bank of India likely intervening in small volumes since Monday, when the currency hit a record low of 82.6825 to the dollar.

India will also report consumer prices data later on Wednesday. Inflation is expected to have accelerated to a five-month high in September, according to a Reuters poll.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS remained choppy, with faster-than-expected credit growth in September acting as a positive but offset by a strong dollar and a negative global economic outlook.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippines' peso PHP= also remained pressured, and both traded about 0.2% lower.

Investors are awaiting the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting, and data on U.S. producer prices. U.S. September consumer inflation data is also due late on Thursday. Headline inflation is expected to have eased slightly, according to a Reuters poll.

The negative market sentiment earlier in the day was also in part due to the Bank of England reiterating it would end support for the bond market on Friday, but it later backtracked on this, according to a Financial Times (FT) report.

The FT reported the BoE signalled privately to lenders it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond Friday's deadline.

Further souring risk appetite, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its outlook for global GDP growth to 2.7% for 2023, down from the 2.9% it had forecast in July, due to inflation pressures.

Stocks in Asia remained mixed, with markets in Malaysia .KLSE and Indonesia .JKSE falling 0.4% and 0.2% respectively, while those in China .SSEC and India .NSEI rose 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand consumer confidence at eight-month high in September, rises for fourth consecutive month

** Malaysia factory output beats market forecasts, rises 13.6% in August

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.16

-21.23

.N225

-0.02

-8.32

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-11.28

.SSEC

1.45

-16.95

India

INR=IN

+0.08

-9.63

.NSEI

0.65

-1.50

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.06

-7.25

.JKSE

-0.21

5.21

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-11.03

.KLSE

-0.41

-11.89

Philippines

PHP=

-0.24

-13.50

.PSI

0.11

-17.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.72

-16.57

.KS11

0.47

-26.03

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-6.15

.STI

-0.22

-0.82

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

-13.07

.TWII

-0.19

-28.20

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.21

-12.25

.SETI

0.07

-5.67

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Jaskiran Singh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com; Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

