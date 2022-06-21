EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies retreat, Thai baht hits over 5-yr low

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.180

136.61

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3847

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.755

29.715

-0.13

Korean won

1295.600

1293.6

-0.15

Baht

35.450

35.32

-0.37

Peso

54.450

54.27

-0.33

Rupiah

14820.000

14810

-0.07

Rupee

78.073

78.0725

0.00

Ringgit

4.399

4.396

-0.07

Yuan

6.716

6.691

-0.37

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.180

115.08

-15.49

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3490

-2.78

Taiwan dlr

29.755

27.676

-6.99

Korean won

1295.600

1188.60

-8.26

Baht

35.450

33.39

-5.81

Peso

54.450

50.99

-6.35

Rupiah

14820.000

14250

-3.85

Rupee

78.073

74.33

-4.79

Ringgit

4.399

4.1640

-5.34

Yuan

6.716

6.3550

-5.37

