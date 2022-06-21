EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies retreat, Thai baht hits over 5-yr low

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.180
136.61
+0.32
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3847
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.755
29.715
-0.13
Korean won
1295.600
1293.6
-0.15
Baht
35.450
35.32
-0.37
Peso
54.450
54.27
-0.33
Rupiah
14820.000
14810
-0.07
Rupee
78.073
78.0725
0.00
Ringgit
4.399
4.396
-0.07
Yuan
6.716
6.691
-0.37
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.180
115.08
-15.49
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3490
-2.78
Taiwan dlr
29.755
27.676
-6.99
Korean won
1295.600
1188.60
-8.26
Baht
35.450
33.39
-5.81
Peso
54.450
50.99
-6.35
Rupiah
14820.000
14250
-3.85
Rupee
78.073
74.33
-4.79
Ringgit
4.399
4.1640
-5.34
Yuan
6.716
6.3550
-5.37
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
