EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies remain mixed, Chinese yuan hits 14-year low

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan led declines among Asian currencies on Monday to hit a 14-year low, as the currency remained pressured from President Xi Jin Ping's decision to pick a governing body filled with loyalists while securing a third leadership term.

Both shares and the currency from China .SSEC, CNY=CXFS shed 1.8% and 0.4% respectively, after the line-up for the new Politburo Standing Committee reinforced Xi's ideology-driven policies, which could come at the cost of economic growth.

The yuan has lost more than 12% on a year-to-date basis, making it one of the weaker performing currencies in Asia, and is also currently hovering near a 2008 low.

TD Securities had expected the yuan to reach 7.3 against the U.S. dollar by the end of the fourth quarter, but that seems likely to be hit much sooner and possibly within days, said Mitul Kotecha, its head of emerging markets strategy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI mirrored Chinese shares to slump as much as 6.6%, falling for the fourth consecutive day and hitting its lowest since April 2009.

Asia's largest economy also reported mixed economic data on a day when markets in India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia were closed because of public holidays.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.9%, beating a Reuters estimate of 3.4% growth, but retail sales numbers softened.

Beijing continues to face economic growth hurdles because of its zero-COVID policy and weakness in its property sector.

"Further ahead, the outlook remains gloomy. There is no prospect of China lifting its zero-COVID policy in the near future, and we don’t expect any meaningful relaxation before 2024," analysts from Capital Economics wrote.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar was relatively higher, egged on by suspected central bank intervention in Japan into the foreign exchange market. FRX/

At 0650 GMT, the dollar index=USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 112.21, while the Japanese yen JPY= traded 1% lower to see its worst day since early September.

Other currencies in the region gained, with the Philippines peso PHP= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= rising 0.1% and 0.4%.

For the year to date, only Indonesia and Singapore have recorded single-digit currency declines against the greenback, with other Asian peers logging double-digit slides.

However, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP remained subdued ahead of the release of an unemployment report later in the day, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC was almost flat.

Globally, risk confidence received a boost after prospects of a potential reduced rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Stocks across Manila .PSI, Jakarta .JKSE and Taipei .TWII advanced in the range of 0.2% to 0.7%.

Investors will now look out for third-quarter GDP data from the world's largest economy due on Thursday and the personal consumption expenditure index to be issued on Friday to gauge how the Fed will take stance on future rate hikes.

Separately, the South Korean equities .KS11 jumped 1% after the Asian trade bellwether said on Sunday its credit support measures will ease worries about a credit crunch in bond and short-term money markets.

Singapore and Vietnam are expected to report inflation data later this week, which could dictate their respective central banks' stances with regard to curbing price pressures.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yields rise to 7.654%.

** Philippines key rates should rise by 100 bps before year-end - finance minister

** Vietnamese EV maker VinFast receives $135 million in green funding led by ADB

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.04

-22.86

.N225

0.31

-6.60

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.42

-12.41

.SSEC

-1.82

-18.03

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-10.09

.NSEI

-100.00

-100.00

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.35

-8.51

.JKSE

0.69

7.36

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-12.08

.KLSE

0.61

-7.73

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

-13.33

.PSI

0.65

-15.44

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.01

-17.43

.KS11

1.04

-24.90

Singapore

SGD=

-0.35

-4.97

.STI

-1.75

-4.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.21

-14.16

.TWII

0.29

-29.43

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-12.99

.SETI

-0.09

-4.00

