EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies on back foot as U.S. dollar gains ground

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.240

121.15

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3575

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.600

28.551

-0.17

Korean won

1219.500

1213.8

-0.47

Baht

33.690

33.57

-0.36

Peso

52.415

52.35

-0.12

Rupiah

14365.000

14345

-0.14

Rupee

76.300

76.3

0.00

Ringgit

4.230

4.222

-0.19

Yuan

6.375

6.3733

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.240

115.08

-5.08

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3490

-0.68

Taiwan dlr

28.600

27.676

-3.23

Korean won

1219.500

1188.60

-2.53

Baht

33.690

33.39

-0.89

Peso

52.415

50.99

-2.72

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

76.300

74.33

-2.58

Ringgit

4.230

4.1640

-1.56

Yuan

6.375

6.3550

-0.31

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More