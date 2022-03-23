EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies on back foot as U.S. dollar gains ground

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.240

121.15

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3575

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.600

28.551

-0.17

Korean won

1219.500

1213.8

-0.47

Baht

33.690

33.57

-0.36

Peso

52.415

52.35

-0.12

Rupiah

14365.000

14345

-0.14

Rupee

76.300

76.3

0.00

Ringgit

4.230

4.222

-0.19

Yuan

6.375

6.3733

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.240

115.08

-5.08

Sing dlr

1.358

1.3490

-0.68

Taiwan dlr

28.600

27.676

-3.23

Korean won

1219.500

1188.60

-2.53

Baht

33.690

33.39

-0.89

Peso

52.415

50.99

-2.72

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

76.300

74.33

-2.58

Ringgit

4.230

4.1640

-1.56

Yuan

6.375

6.3550

-0.31

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

