EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies on back foot as U.S. dollar gains ground

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
121.240
121.15
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3575
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.600
28.551
-0.17
Korean won
1219.500
1213.8
-0.47
Baht
33.690
33.57
-0.36
Peso
52.415
52.35
-0.12
Rupiah
14365.000
14345
-0.14
Rupee
76.300
76.3
0.00
Ringgit
4.230
4.222
-0.19
Yuan
6.375
6.3733
-0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
121.240
115.08
-5.08
Sing dlr
1.358
1.3490
-0.68
Taiwan dlr
28.600
27.676
-3.23
Korean won
1219.500
1188.60
-2.53
Baht
33.690
33.39
-0.89
Peso
52.415
50.99
-2.72
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
76.300
74.33
-2.58
Ringgit
4.230
4.1640
-1.56
Yuan
6.375
6.3550
-0.31
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
