EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, Thai baht weakens most

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.570
130.86
-0.54
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3273
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.387
30.385
-0.01
Korean won
1299.700
1298.8
-0.07
Baht
34.260
34.215
-0.13
Peso
54.400
54.42
+0.04
Rupiah
15085.000
15085
0.00
Rupee
0.00
82.1875
0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.398
+0.07
Yuan
6.884
6.8755
-0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.570
131.110
-0.35
Sing dlr
1.328
1.340
+0.90
Taiwan dlr
30.387
30.708
+1.06
Korean won
1299.700
1264.500
-2.71
Baht
34.260
34.585
+0.95
Peso
54.400
55.670
+2.33
Rupiah
15085.000
15565.000
+3.18
Rupee
82.188
82.720
+0.65
Ringgit
4.395
4.400
+0.11
Yuan
6.884
6.900
+0.24
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
