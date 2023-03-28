EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, Thai baht weakens most

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.570

130.86

-0.54

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3273

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.387

30.385

-0.01

Korean won

1299.700

1298.8

-0.07

Baht

34.260

34.215

-0.13

Peso

54.400

54.42

+0.04

Rupiah

15085.000

15085

0.00

Rupee

0.00

82.1875

0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.398

+0.07

Yuan

6.884

6.8755

-0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.570

131.110

-0.35

Sing dlr

1.328

1.340

+0.90

Taiwan dlr

30.387

30.708

+1.06

Korean won

1299.700

1264.500

-2.71

Baht

34.260

34.585

+0.95

Peso

54.400

55.670

+2.33

Rupiah

15085.000

15565.000

+3.18

Rupee

82.188

82.720

+0.65

Ringgit

4.395

4.400

+0.11

Yuan

6.884

6.900

+0.24

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.