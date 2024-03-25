News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted; South Korean won up 0.3%

March 25, 2024 — 10:06 pm EDT

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.320

151.41

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3456

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.861

31.865

+0.01

Korean won

1337.800

1342.1

+0.32

Baht

36.365

36.325

-0.11

Peso

56.235

56.258

+0.04

Rupiah

15800.000

15795

-0.03

Rupee

83.425

83.425

+0.00

Ringgit

4.717

4.723

+0.13

Yuan

7.216

7.212

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.320

131.110

-13.36

Sing dlr

1.345

1.340

-0.36

Taiwan dlr

31.861

30.708

-3.62

Korean won

1337.800

1264.500

-5.48

Baht

36.365

34.585

-4.89

Peso

56.235

55.670

-1.00

Rupiah

15800.000

15565.000

-1.49

Rupee

83.425

82.720

-0.85

Ringgit

4.717

4.400

-6.72

Yuan

7.216

6.900

-4.38

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

