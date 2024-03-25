EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted; South Korean won up 0.3%

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.320
151.41
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3456
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.861
31.865
+0.01
Korean won
1337.800
1342.1
+0.32
Baht
36.365
36.325
-0.11
Peso
56.235
56.258
+0.04
Rupiah
15800.000
15795
-0.03
Rupee
83.425
83.425
+0.00
Ringgit
4.717
4.723
+0.13
Yuan
7.216
7.212
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.320
131.110
-13.36
Sing dlr
1.345
1.340
-0.36
Taiwan dlr
31.861
30.708
-3.62
Korean won
1337.800
1264.500
-5.48
Baht
36.365
34.585
-4.89
Peso
56.235
55.670
-1.00
Rupiah
15800.000
15565.000
-1.49
Rupee
83.425
82.720
-0.85
Ringgit
4.717
4.400
-6.72
Yuan
7.216
6.900
-4.38
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.