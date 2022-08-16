EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, South Korean won edges lower

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.920

134.21

+0.22

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3784

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.012

29.994

-0.06

Korean won

1310.700

1308.1

-0.20

Baht

35.340

35.37

+0.08

Peso

55.840

55.8

-0.07

Rupiah

14765

14765

-

Rupee

79.655

79.655

0.00

Ringgit

4.464

4.464

0.00

Yuan

6.786

6.789

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.920

115.08

-14.07

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.08

Taiwan dlr

30.012

27.676

-7.78

Korean won

1310.700

1188.60

-9.32

Baht

35.340

33.39

-5.52

Peso

55.840

50.99

-8.69

Rupiah

14765.000

14250

-3.49

Rupee

79.655

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.464

4.1640

-6.72

Yuan

6.786

6.3550

-6.35

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.