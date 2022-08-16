EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, South Korean won edges lower

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.920
134.21
+0.22
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3784
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.012
29.994
-0.06
Korean won
1310.700
1308.1
-0.20
Baht
35.340
35.37
+0.08
Peso
55.840
55.8
-0.07
Rupiah
14765
14765
-
Rupee
79.655
79.655
0.00
Ringgit
4.464
4.464
0.00
Yuan
6.786
6.789
+0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.920
115.08
-14.07
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3490
-2.08
Taiwan dlr
30.012
27.676
-7.78
Korean won
1310.700
1188.60
-9.32
Baht
35.340
33.39
-5.52
Peso
55.840
50.99
-8.69
Rupiah
14765.000
14250
-3.49
Rupee
79.655
74.33
-6.69
Ringgit
4.464
4.1640
-6.72
Yuan
6.786
6.3550
-6.35
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
