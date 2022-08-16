EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, South Korean won edges lower

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.920

134.21

+0.22

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3784

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.012

29.994

-0.06

Korean won

1310.700

1308.1

-0.20

Baht

35.340

35.37

+0.08

Peso

55.840

55.8

-0.07

Rupiah

14765

14765

-

Rupee

79.655

79.655

0.00

Ringgit

4.464

4.464

0.00

Yuan

6.786

6.789

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.920

115.08

-14.07

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3490

-2.08

Taiwan dlr

30.012

27.676

-7.78

Korean won

1310.700

1188.60

-9.32

Baht

35.340

33.39

-5.52

Peso

55.840

50.99

-8.69

Rupiah

14765.000

14250

-3.49

Rupee

79.655

74.33

-6.69

Ringgit

4.464

4.1640

-6.72

Yuan

6.786

6.3550

-6.35

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

