EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted; Philippine peso and S.Korean won firm

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.180

114.93

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3431

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.875

27.872

-0.01

Korean won

1195.900

1197.1

+0.10

Baht

32.100

32.13

+0.09

Peso

51.280

51.37

+0.18

Rupiah

14320.000

14315

-0.03

Rupee

75.110

75.11

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.185

+0.05

Yuan

6.335

6.338

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.180

115.08

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3490

+0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.875

27.676

-0.71

Korean won

1195.900

1188.60

-0.61

Baht

32.100

33.39

+4.02

Peso

51.280

50.99

-0.57

Rupiah

14320.000

14250

-0.49

Rupee

75.110

74.33

-1.04

Ringgit

4.183

4.1640

-0.45

Yuan

6.335

6.3550

+0.32

