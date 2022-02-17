EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted; Philippine peso and S.Korean won firm

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.180
114.93
-0.22
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3431
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.875
27.872
-0.01
Korean won
1195.900
1197.1
+0.10
Baht
32.100
32.13
+0.09
Peso
51.280
51.37
+0.18
Rupiah
14320.000
14315
-0.03
Rupee
75.110
75.11
0.00
Ringgit
4.183
4.185
+0.05
Yuan
6.335
6.338
+0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.180
115.08
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3490
+0.49
Taiwan dlr
27.875
27.676
-0.71
Korean won
1195.900
1188.60
-0.61
Baht
32.100
33.39
+4.02
Peso
51.280
50.99
-0.57
Rupiah
14320.000
14250
-0.49
Rupee
75.110
74.33
-1.04
Ringgit
4.183
4.1640
-0.45
Yuan
6.335
6.3550
+0.32
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
