EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted; Philippine peso and S.Korean won firm

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.180

114.93

-0.22

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3431

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.875

27.872

-0.01

Korean won

1195.900

1197.1

+0.10

Baht

32.100

32.13

+0.09

Peso

51.280

51.37

+0.18

Rupiah

14320.000

14315

-0.03

Rupee

75.110

75.11

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.185

+0.05

Yuan

6.335

6.338

+0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.180

115.08

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3490

+0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.875

27.676

-0.71

Korean won

1195.900

1188.60

-0.61

Baht

32.100

33.39

+4.02

Peso

51.280

50.99

-0.57

Rupiah

14320.000

14250

-0.49

Rupee

75.110

74.33

-1.04

Ringgit

4.183

4.1640

-0.45

Yuan

6.335

6.3550

+0.32

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

