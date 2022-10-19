EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted on lingering recession risks; equities mixed

By Jaskiran Singh

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies remained subdued on Wednesday against a firm dollar as the risks of a global recession continued to dampen investor outlook even as corporate earnings in the United States alleviated some growth fears.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's steadfast aggressive stance has left many worried it could plunge the economy into a recession, but has boosted the dollar =USD to decade-high levels, pressuring currencies globally and weighing heavily on the risk-sensitive emerging markets.

In Asia, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS depreciated 0.3%, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC dropped a further 0.5%.

"Asian FX mostly traded on the backfoot, helped not the least by the weaker yuan and yen," said analysts at Maybank in a note.

"Yuan is likely to remain on the backfoot amid no signs of shifts on COVID-zero strategy or housing policies thus far from the Party Congress. Depreciation pressure could build more significantly on the yuan if U.S. dollar continues to strengthen broadly," said Maybank.

According to sources, Chinese major state-owned banks were seen to have been intervening to defend a weakening yuan by swapping its currency for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market.

China is still due to release its third-quarter gross domestic product data, along with September activity data.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= registered meagre 0.1% depreciations.

Malaysia's exports rose 30.1% in September, slightly below forecast, while the country recorded a trade surplus of 31.7 billion ringgit ($6.72 billion) for last month.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened another 0.1%, inching closer to the 15,500 mark by the day - a level it last traded in April 2020. Indonesian bond yields ID10YT=RR maintained their three-month high.

"Survey consensus is expecting a 50 bps BI (Bank Indonesia) rate hike on Thursday. Looking at the FX swap curve, a 50 bps hike appears to be largely priced in already and so may not trigger a large market reaction in government bond yields," said DBS in a research note.

"We think the bias ahead is still for yield curve to steadily flatten," the note added.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated 0.1%, while the Thai baht THB=TH also strengthened near 0.1%.

Thailand's finance minister said the recovery of Thailand's economy will be supported by gradual hikes in interest rates, while the central bank's headline inflation target of 1% to 3% this year was still appropriate.

The Thai currency has been hovering at a 16-year low against the dollar. It has depreciated about 12% against the greenback so far this year.

Asian equities were divided on their reactions to the better-than-expected earnings results from U.S. blue-chips like Goldman Sachs GS.N, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N which helped their U.S. counterparts to rally.

Stock markets in India .NSEI, Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and Singapore .STI rose between 0.4% to 0.9%. However, the market in S. Korea .KS11 dropped 0.1% and the Philippines .PSI shed 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai finmin: gradual rate hikes to help recovery - Reuters

** Indonesia markets resilient amid turbulence, inflation modest -finMin

** China's state banks seen acquiring dollars in swaps market to stabilise yuan - sources

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-22.89

.N225

0.59

-5.13

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.29

-11.96

.SSEC

-0.51

-15.79

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-9.75

.NSEI

0.50

1.27

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-7.95

.JKSE

0.59

4.45

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-11.76

.KLSE

0.89

-8.11

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-13.44

.PSI

-0.71

-14.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.10

-16.37

.KS11

-0.11

-24.52

Singapore

SGD=

-0.05

-5.05

.STI

0.38

-2.76

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-13.50

.TWII

-0.60

-28.39

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.07

-12.26

.SETI

-0.02

-4.08

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.