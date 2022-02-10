EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted ahead of U.S. CPI; Indonesian rupiah steady

By Indranil Sarkar

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian currency markets traded cautiously on Thursday as investors await key U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening, while the rupiah held ground as Indonesia kept interest rates unchanged.

The Fed is broadly expected to begin raising rates next month although there is no clarity about the pace of tightening.

The rupiah IDR= briefly inched higher after the central bank kept its main interest rates unchanged at record lows on as expected, stressing that it aims to maintain currency and financial market stability while supporting an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However analysts at OCBC Bank wrote in a note that there remained a risk that Bank Indonesia would opt to hike its policy rate in March soon after the Fed meeting "that might see continued hawkishness".

The Jakarta stock index .JKSE wiped out earlier gains and was down 0.1% after the announcement.

The Indian rupee INR=IN slipped 0.3% after the central bank decision though investors were surprised that it left the key deposit rate unchanged against some economists' predictions of a hike to re-align it with short-term money market rates.

"We continue to expect the liquidity surplus to be reduced, but clearly RBI wants to keep all its options open depending on how conditions pan out," said Mitul Kotecha, EM strategist at TD Securities.

Other major currencies - the Malaysia ringgit MYR=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Thai baht THB=TH, Singapore dollar SGD= and Philippine peso PHP= - were all broadly flat with the dollar index =USD inching lower by 0.05% on Thursday.

The Philippines central bank governor said on Wednesday that it was in no rush to raise interest rates and would not necessarily have to move at the same pace as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Sentiment was similar across most stock markets in the region, with South Korean shares .KS12 inching 0.1% higher despite the country reporting record coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Malaysian stocks .KLSE rose 0.9%, while Philippine stocks .PSI slipped 0.9%.

Chinese shares .SSEC also fell 0.1% after a slump in battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and profit-taking in consumer firms.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include IOI Corporation Bhd IOIB.KL up 3.9%, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd SIPL.KL up 3.83%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 0.3 basis points at 6.496%​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0756 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-0.45

.N225

+0.4

-3.8

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-0.05

.SSEC

0.17

-4.23

India

INR=IN

-0.18

-0.81

.NSEI

0.81

1.44

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-0.59

.JKSE

-0.24

3.60

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-0.45

.KLSE

0.99

-0.04

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-0.49

.PSI

-0.93

4.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.00

-0.64

.KS11

0.11

-6.91

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

+0.52

.STI

0.15

9.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

-0.47

.TWII

1.03

0.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.25

+2.27

.SETI

-0.23

2.51

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

