EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mostly flat ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
China and S. Korea stock markets on holiday
India's stocks rise 1.4%
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were unchanged in thin trading on Monday ahead of a week with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings, while stocks firmed though surging oil prices added to worries over inflation.
Most regional currencies were broadly flat against a strong dollar buoyed by rate hike expectations. Market pricing now suggests a more than 90% chance of at least four rate hikes by the end of the year in the world's largest economy and a 67% chance of at least five. USD/
Stock markets across the region moved higher on Monday, with India .NSEI and Philippine stocks .PSI firming about 1% each. Financial markets in China and South Korea were closed on Monday for the eve of Lunar New Year.
Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday after two weeks of heavy losses, as beaten down technology stocks advanced with a slew of blue chip earnings and the federal budget in focus. India's rupee INR=IN rose 0.1%.
In China, data on Sunday showed that the country's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand.
The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC has lost around 7.6% already this year, after rising nearly 5% in 2021.
Japan's Nikkei .N225 bounced 1.3% from a 14-month trough, though data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts.
Malaysian stocks .KLSE slipped 0.5% ahead of the country's money supply data for December, while Singapore's Straits Times Index .STI inched 0.1% higher.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Genting Singapore Ltd GENS.SI, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd STEG.SI and SATS Ltd SATS.SI
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1 basis points at 6.454%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0543 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.16
-10.56
.N225
1.05
-6.23
China
CNY=CFXS
0.00
+2.63
.SSEC
0.00
-7.65
India
INR=IN
+0.09
-2.54
.NSEI
1.23
-0.24
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.05
-2.45
.JKSE
0.04
11.19
Malaysia
MYR=
+0.02
-3.99
.KLSE
-0.51
-3.53
Philippines
PHP=
+0.04
-6.05
.PSI
1.51
3.11
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
0.00
-9.90
.KS11
0.00
-10.56
Singapore
SGD=
-0.06
-2.55
.STI
0.10
4.03
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.08
+2.35
.TWII
-0.15
-2.99
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.12
-10.41
.SETI
0.77
-0.33
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
