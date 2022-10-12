EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, yuan and rupiah firm

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.840

146.91

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.434

1.4348

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

31.891

31.839

-0.16

Korean won

1424.900

1424.9

+0.00

Peso

58.960

58.9

-0.10

Rupiah

15335.000

15355

+0.13

Rupee

0.00

82.315

0.00

Ringgit

4.686

4.68

-0.13

Yuan

7.174

7.1799

+0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.840

115.08

-21.63

Sing dlr

1.434

1.3490

-5.93

Taiwan dlr

31.891

27.676

-13.22

Korean won

1424.900

1188.60

-16.58

Baht

37.820

33.39

-11.71

Peso

58.960

50.99

-13.52

Rupiah

15335.000

14250

-7.08

Rupee

82.315

74.33

-9.70

Ringgit

4.686

4.1640

-11.14

Yuan

7.174

6.3550

-11.42

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

