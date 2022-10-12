EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, yuan and rupiah firm

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.840
146.91
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.434
1.4348
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
31.891
31.839
-0.16
Korean won
1424.900
1424.9
+0.00
Peso
58.960
58.9
-0.10
Rupiah
15335.000
15355
+0.13
Rupee
0.00
82.315
0.00
Ringgit
4.686
4.68
-0.13
Yuan
7.174
7.1799
+0.08
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.840
115.08
-21.63
Sing dlr
1.434
1.3490
-5.93
Taiwan dlr
31.891
27.676
-13.22
Korean won
1424.900
1188.60
-16.58
Baht
37.820
33.39
-11.71
Peso
58.960
50.99
-13.52
Rupiah
15335.000
14250
-7.08
Rupee
82.315
74.33
-9.70
Ringgit
4.686
4.1640
-11.14
Yuan
7.174
6.3550
-11.42
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
