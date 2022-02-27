EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht slips most

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0236 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.49

115.56

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.3586

1.3531

-0.40

Taiwan dlr

28.021

28.023

+0.01

Korean won

1206.000

1201.6

-0.36

Baht

32.68

32.47

-0.64

Peso

51.37

51.308

-0.12

Rupiah

14365

14365

0.00

Rupee

75.29

75.29

0.00

Ringgit

4.197

4.1985

+0.04

Yuan

6.314

6.3170

+0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.49

115.08

-0.33

Sing dlr

1.3586

1.3490

-0.68

Taiwan dlr

8.021

27.676

-1.18

Korean won

1206.000

1188.60

-1.48

Baht

32.68

33.39

+2.14

Peso

51.37

50.99

-0.79

Rupiah

14365

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.29

74.33

-1.28

Ringgit

4.197

4.1640

-0.79

Yuan

6.314

6.3550

+0.67

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.