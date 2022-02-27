EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht slips most

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0236 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.49

115.56

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.3586

1.3531

-0.40

Taiwan dlr

28.021

28.023

+0.01

Korean won

1206.000

1201.6

-0.36

Baht

32.68

32.47

-0.64

Peso

51.37

51.308

-0.12

Rupiah

14365

14365

0.00

Rupee

75.29

75.29

0.00

Ringgit

4.197

4.1985

+0.04

Yuan

6.314

6.3170

+0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.49

115.08

-0.33

Sing dlr

1.3586

1.3490

-0.68

Taiwan dlr

8.021

27.676

-1.18

Korean won

1206.000

1188.60

-1.48

Baht

32.68

33.39

+2.14

Peso

51.37

50.99

-0.79

Rupiah

14365

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.29

74.33

-1.28

Ringgit

4.197

4.1640

-0.79

Yuan

6.314

6.3550

+0.67

