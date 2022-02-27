EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht slips most

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0236 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.49
115.56
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.3586
1.3531
-0.40
Taiwan dlr
28.021
28.023
+0.01
Korean won
1206.000
1201.6
-0.36
Baht
32.68
32.47
-0.64
Peso
51.37
51.308
-0.12
Rupiah
14365
14365
0.00
Rupee
75.29
75.29
0.00
Ringgit
4.197
4.1985
+0.04
Yuan
6.314
6.3170
+0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.49
115.08
-0.33
Sing dlr
1.3586
1.3490
-0.68
Taiwan dlr
8.021
27.676
-1.18
Korean won
1206.000
1188.60
-1.48
Baht
32.68
33.39
+2.14
Peso
51.37
50.99
-0.79
Rupiah
14365
14250
-0.80
Rupee
75.29
74.33
-1.28
Ringgit
4.197
4.1640
-0.79
Yuan
6.314
6.3550
+0.67
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
