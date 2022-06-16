EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht falls most

June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.330
132.2
-0.85
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3831
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
29.729
29.735
+0.02
Korean won
1289.300
1285.6
-0.29
Baht
35.170
34.975
-0.55
Peso
53.450
53.47
+0.04
Rupiah
14800.000
14765
-0.24
Rupee
78.070
78.07
0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.4
+0.13
Yuan
6.699
6.704
+0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.330
115.08
-13.69
Sing dlr
1.384
1.3490
-2.54
Taiwan dlr
29.729
27.676
-6.91
Korean won
1289.300
1188.60
-7.81
Baht
35.170
33.39
-5.06
Peso
53.450
50.99
-4.60
Rupiah
14800.000
14250
-3.72
Rupee
78.070
74.33
-4.79
Ringgit
4.395
4.1640
-5.25
Yuan
6.699
6.3550
-5.14
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
