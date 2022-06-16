EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht falls most

June 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.330

132.2

-0.85

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3831

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.729

29.735

+0.02

Korean won

1289.300

1285.6

-0.29

Baht

35.170

34.975

-0.55

Peso

53.450

53.47

+0.04

Rupiah

14800.000

14765

-0.24

Rupee

78.070

78.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.4

+0.13

Yuan

6.699

6.704

+0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.330

115.08

-13.69

Sing dlr

1.384

1.3490

-2.54

Taiwan dlr

29.729

27.676

-6.91

Korean won

1289.300

1188.60

-7.81

Baht

35.170

33.39

-5.06

Peso

53.450

50.99

-4.60

Rupiah

14800.000

14250

-3.72

Rupee

78.070

74.33

-4.79

Ringgit

4.395

4.1640

-5.25

Yuan

6.699

6.3550

-5.14

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

