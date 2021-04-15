EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht and Philippine peso strengthen

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

108.74

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3343

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.350

28.382

+0.11

Korean won

1119.300

1117.6

-0.15

Baht

31.250

31.49

+0.77

Peso

48.360

48.48

+0.25

Rupiah

14600.000

14600

0.00

Rupee

74.920

74.92

0.00

Ringgit

4.127

4.123

-0.10

Yuan

6.530

6.5216

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

103.24

-5.13

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3209

-1.07

Taiwan dlr

28.350

28.483

+0.47

Korean won

1119.300

1086.20

-2.96

Baht

31.250

29.96

-4.13

Peso

48.360

48.01

-0.72

Rupiah

14600.000

14040

-3.84

Rupee

74.920

73.07

-2.48

Ringgit

4.127

4.0400

-2.11

Yuan

6.530

6.5283

-0.03

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

