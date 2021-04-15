EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht and Philippine peso strengthen

April 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.820
108.74
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3343
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.350
28.382
+0.11
Korean won
1119.300
1117.6
-0.15
Baht
31.250
31.49
+0.77
Peso
48.360
48.48
+0.25
Rupiah
14600.000
14600
0.00
Rupee
74.920
74.92
0.00
Ringgit
4.127
4.123
-0.10
Yuan
6.530
6.5216
-0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.820
103.24
-5.13
Sing dlr
1.335
1.3209
-1.07
Taiwan dlr
28.350
28.483
+0.47
Korean won
1119.300
1086.20
-2.96
Baht
31.250
29.96
-4.13
Peso
48.360
48.01
-0.72
Rupiah
14600.000
14040
-3.84
Rupee
74.920
73.07
-2.48
Ringgit
4.127
4.0400
-2.11
Yuan
6.530
6.5283
-0.03
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
