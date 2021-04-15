EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht and Philippine peso strengthen

April 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

108.74

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3343

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.350

28.382

+0.11

Korean won

1119.300

1117.6

-0.15

Baht

31.250

31.49

+0.77

Peso

48.360

48.48

+0.25

Rupiah

14600.000

14600

0.00

Rupee

74.920

74.92

0.00

Ringgit

4.127

4.123

-0.10

Yuan

6.530

6.5216

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.820

103.24

-5.13

Sing dlr

1.335

1.3209

-1.07

Taiwan dlr

28.350

28.483

+0.47

Korean won

1119.300

1086.20

-2.96

Baht

31.250

29.96

-4.13

Peso

48.360

48.01

-0.72

Rupiah

14600.000

14040

-3.84

Rupee

74.920

73.07

-2.48

Ringgit

4.127

4.0400

-2.11

Yuan

6.530

6.5283

-0.03

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

