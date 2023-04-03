EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Thai baht and Philippine peso among top losers

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.760

132.41

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3268

-0.06

Korean won

1308.800

1316.5

+0.59

Baht

34.260

34.18

-0.23

Peso

54.630

54.551

-0.14

Rupiah

14925.000

14965

+0.27

Ringgit

4.407

4.417

+0.23

Yuan

6.884

6.877

-0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.760

131.110

-1.24

Sing dlr

1.328

1.340

+0.92

Taiwan dlr

30.454

30.708

+0.83

Korean won

1308.800

1264.500

-3.38

Baht

34.260

34.585

+0.95

Peso

54.630

55.670

+1.90

Rupiah

14925.000

15565.000

+4.29

Rupee

82.333

82.720

+0.47

Ringgit

4.407

4.400

-0.16

Yuan

6.884

6.900

+0.23

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

