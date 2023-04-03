EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Thai baht and Philippine peso among top losers

April 03, 2023 — 10:21 pm EDT

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.760

132.41

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3268

-0.06

Korean won

1308.800

1316.5

+0.59

Baht

34.260

34.18

-0.23

Peso

54.630

54.551

-0.14

Rupiah

14925.000

14965

+0.27

Ringgit

4.407

4.417

+0.23

Yuan

6.884

6.877

-0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.760

131.110

-1.24

Sing dlr

1.328

1.340

+0.92

Taiwan dlr

30.454

30.708

+0.83

Korean won

1308.800

1264.500

-3.38

Baht

34.260

34.585

+0.95

Peso

54.630

55.670

+1.90

Rupiah

14925.000

15565.000

+4.29

Rupee

82.333

82.720

+0.47

Ringgit

4.407

4.400

-0.16

Yuan

6.884

6.900

+0.23

