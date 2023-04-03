EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Thai baht and Philippine peso among top losers

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.760
132.41
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3268
-0.06
Korean won
1308.800
1316.5
+0.59
Baht
34.260
34.18
-0.23
Peso
54.630
54.551
-0.14
Rupiah
14925.000
14965
+0.27
Ringgit
4.407
4.417
+0.23
Yuan
6.884
6.877
-0.10
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.760
131.110
-1.24
Sing dlr
1.328
1.340
+0.92
Taiwan dlr
30.454
30.708
+0.83
Korean won
1308.800
1264.500
-3.38
Baht
34.260
34.585
+0.95
Peso
54.630
55.670
+1.90
Rupiah
14925.000
15565.000
+4.29
Rupee
82.333
82.720
+0.47
Ringgit
4.407
4.400
-0.16
Yuan
6.884
6.900
+0.23
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.