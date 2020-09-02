EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwan's dollar leads gains

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.230

106.18

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3624

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.340

29.526

+0.63

Korean won

1186.400

1185.4

-0.08

Baht

31.290

31.22

-0.22

Peso

48.530

48.55

+0.04

Rupiah

14750.000

14740

-0.07

Rupee

73.025

73.025

0.00

Ringgit

4.133

4.143

+0.24

Yuan

6.826

6.8375

+0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.230

108.61

+2.24

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3444

-1.31

Taiwan dlr

29.340

30.106

+2.61

Korean won

1186.400

1156.40

-2.53

Baht

31.290

29.91

-4.41

Peso

48.530

50.65

+4.37

Rupiah

14750.000

13880

-5.90

Rupee

73.025

71.38

-2.25

Ringgit

4.133

4.0890

-1.06

Yuan

6.826

6.9632

+2.01

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

