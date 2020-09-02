EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwan's dollar leads gains

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.230
106.18
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3624
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.340
29.526
+0.63
Korean won
1186.400
1185.4
-0.08
Baht
31.290
31.22
-0.22
Peso
48.530
48.55
+0.04
Rupiah
14750.000
14740
-0.07
Rupee
73.025
73.025
0.00
Ringgit
4.133
4.143
+0.24
Yuan
6.826
6.8375
+0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.230
108.61
+2.24
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3444
-1.31
Taiwan dlr
29.340
30.106
+2.61
Korean won
1186.400
1156.40
-2.53
Baht
31.290
29.91
-4.41
Peso
48.530
50.65
+4.37
Rupiah
14750.000
13880
-5.90
Rupee
73.025
71.38
-2.25
Ringgit
4.133
4.0890
-1.06
Yuan
6.826
6.9632
+2.01
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
