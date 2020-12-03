EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwanese dollar, S.Korean won shine

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.830

103.83

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3338

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.300

28.668

+1.30

Korean won

1089.600

1097

+0.68

Baht

30.150

30.18

+0.10

Peso

48.035

47.98

-0.11

Rupiah

14100.000

14100

+0.00

Rupee

73.860

73.86

0.00

Ringgit

4.065

4.073

+0.20

Yuan

6.551

6.5418

-0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.830

108.61

+4.60

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3444

+0.78

Taiwan dlr

28.300

30.106

+6.38

Korean won

1089.600

1156.40

+6.13

Baht

30.150

29.91

-0.80

Peso

48.035

50.65

+5.44

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

73.860

71.38

-3.36

Ringgit

4.065

4.0890

+0.59

Yuan

6.551

6.9632

+6.29

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

