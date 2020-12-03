EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwanese dollar, S.Korean won shine

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.830
103.83
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3338
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.300
28.668
+1.30
Korean won
1089.600
1097
+0.68
Baht
30.150
30.18
+0.10
Peso
48.035
47.98
-0.11
Rupiah
14100.000
14100
+0.00
Rupee
73.860
73.86
0.00
Ringgit
4.065
4.073
+0.20
Yuan
6.551
6.5418
-0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.830
108.61
+4.60
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3444
+0.78
Taiwan dlr
28.300
30.106
+6.38
Korean won
1089.600
1156.40
+6.13
Baht
30.150
29.91
-0.80
Peso
48.035
50.65
+5.44
Rupiah
14100.000
13880
-1.56
Rupee
73.860
71.38
-3.36
Ringgit
4.065
4.0890
+0.59
Yuan
6.551
6.9632
+6.29
