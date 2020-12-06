EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.030

104.14

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3352

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

28.280

28.521

+0.85

Korean won

1083.100

1082.1

-0.09

Peso

48.045

48.1

+0.11

Rupiah

14090.000

14085

-0.04

Rupee

73.798

73.7975

0.00

Ringgit

4.072

4.058

-0.34

Yuan

6.538

6.53

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.030

108.61

+4.40

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3444

+0.78

Taiwan dlr

28.280

30.106

+6.46

Korean won

1083.100

1156.40

+6.77

Peso

48.045

50.65

+5.42

Rupiah

14090.000

13880

-1.49

Rupee

73.798

71.38

-3.28

Ringgit

4.072

4.0890

+0.42

Yuan

6.538

6.9632

+6.51

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

