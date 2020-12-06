EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.030
104.14
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3352
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
28.280
28.521
+0.85
Korean won
1083.100
1082.1
-0.09
Peso
48.045
48.1
+0.11
Rupiah
14090.000
14085
-0.04
Rupee
73.798
73.7975
0.00
Ringgit
4.072
4.058
-0.34
Yuan
6.538
6.53
-0.12
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.030
108.61
+4.40
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3444
+0.78
Taiwan dlr
28.280
30.106
+6.46
Korean won
1083.100
1156.40
+6.77
Peso
48.045
50.65
+5.42
Rupiah
14090.000
13880
-1.49
Rupee
73.798
71.38
-3.28
Ringgit
4.072
4.0890
+0.42
Yuan
6.538
6.9632
+6.51
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
