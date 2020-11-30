EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.340

104.27

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3414

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

28.518

28.824

+1.07

Korean won

1108.400

1106.5

-0.17

Baht

30.270

30.28

+0.03

Peso

48.135

48.12

-0.03

Rupiah

14080.000

14090

+0.07

Rupee

73.990

73.99

0.00

Ringgit

4.078

4.073

-0.12

Yuan

6.587

6.576

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.340

108.61

+4.09

Sing dlr

1.339

1.3444

+0.38

Taiwan dlr

28.518

30.106

+5.57

Korean won

1108.400

1156.40

+4.33

Baht

30.270

29.91

-1.19

Peso

48.135

50.65

+5.22

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

73.990

71.38

-3.53

Ringgit

4.078

4.0890

+0.27

Yuan

6.587

6.9632

+5.71

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

