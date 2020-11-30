EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.340
104.27
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3414
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
28.518
28.824
+1.07
Korean won
1108.400
1106.5
-0.17
Baht
30.270
30.28
+0.03
Peso
48.135
48.12
-0.03
Rupiah
14080.000
14090
+0.07
Rupee
73.990
73.99
0.00
Ringgit
4.078
4.073
-0.12
Yuan
6.587
6.576
-0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.340
108.61
+4.09
Sing dlr
1.339
1.3444
+0.38
Taiwan dlr
28.518
30.106
+5.57
Korean won
1108.400
1156.40
+4.33
Baht
30.270
29.91
-1.19
Peso
48.135
50.65
+5.22
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
73.990
71.38
-3.53
Ringgit
4.078
4.0890
+0.27
Yuan
6.587
6.9632
+5.71
