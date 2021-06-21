EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.330
110.3
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3419
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
27.871
27.952
+0.29
Korean won
1132.400
1134.7
+0.20
Baht
31.630
31.59
-0.13
Peso
48.710
48.66
-0.10
Rupiah
14390.000
14425
+0.24
Rupee
74.100
74.1
0.00
Ringgit
4.143
4.145
+0.05
Yuan
6.460
6.4653
+0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.330
103.24
-6.43
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3209
-1.71
Taiwan dlr
27.871
28.483
+2.20
Korean won
1132.400
1086.20
-4.08
Baht
31.630
29.96
-5.28
Peso
48.710
48.01
-1.44
Rupiah
14390.000
14040
-2.43
Rupee
74.100
73.07
-1.40
Ringgit
4.143
4.0200
-2.97
Yuan
6.460
6.5283
+1.07
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
