EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.330

110.3

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3419

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

27.871

27.952

+0.29

Korean won

1132.400

1134.7

+0.20

Baht

31.630

31.59

-0.13

Peso

48.710

48.66

-0.10

Rupiah

14390.000

14425

+0.24

Rupee

74.100

74.1

0.00

Ringgit

4.143

4.145

+0.05

Yuan

6.460

6.4653

+0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.330

103.24

-6.43

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3209

-1.71

Taiwan dlr

27.871

28.483

+2.20

Korean won

1132.400

1086.20

-4.08

Baht

31.630

29.96

-5.28

Peso

48.710

48.01

-1.44

Rupiah

14390.000

14040

-2.43

Rupee

74.100

73.07

-1.40

Ringgit

4.143

4.0200

-2.97

Yuan

6.460

6.5283

+1.07

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.