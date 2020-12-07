EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar firms 1%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.040
104.06
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3362
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.260
28.534
+0.97
Korean won
1084.500
1082.1
-0.22
Baht
30.140
30.15
+0.03
Rupiah
14100.000
14080
-0.14
Rupee
73.895
73.895
0.00
Ringgit
4.066
4.07
+0.10
Yuan
6.536
6.53
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.040
108.61
+4.39
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3444
+0.55
Taiwan dlr
28.260
30.106
+6.53
Korean won
1084.500
1156.40
+6.63
Baht
30.140
29.91
-0.76
Rupiah
14100.000
13880
-1.56
Rupee
73.895
71.38
-3.40
Ringgit
4.066
4.0890
+0.57
Yuan
6.536
6.9632
+6.54
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
