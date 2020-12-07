EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar firms 1%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.040

104.06

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3362

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.260

28.534

+0.97

Korean won

1084.500

1082.1

-0.22

Baht

30.140

30.15

+0.03

Rupiah

14100.000

14080

-0.14

Rupee

73.895

73.895

0.00

Ringgit

4.066

4.07

+0.10

Yuan

6.536

6.53

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.040

108.61

+4.39

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3444

+0.55

Taiwan dlr

28.260

30.106

+6.53

Korean won

1084.500

1156.40

+6.63

Baht

30.140

29.91

-0.76

Rupiah

14100.000

13880

-1.56

Rupee

73.895

71.38

-3.40

Ringgit

4.066

4.0890

+0.57

Yuan

6.536

6.9632

+6.54

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

