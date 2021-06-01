EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; South Korean won, Philippine peso slip

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.610

109.45

-0.15

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3224

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.600

27.637

+0.13

Korean won

1108.600

1105.9

-0.24

Baht

31.175

31.14

-0.11

Peso

47.810

47.71

-0.21

Rupiah

14230.000

14275

+0.32

Rupee

72.895

72.895

0.00

Ringgit

4.124

4.124

+0.00

Yuan

6.379

6.3825

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.610

103.24

-5.81

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3209

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.600

28.483

+3.20

Korean won

1108.600

1086.20

-2.02

Baht

31.175

29.96

-3.90

Peso

47.810

48.01

+0.42

Rupiah

14230.000

14040

-1.34

Rupee

72.895

73.07

+0.23

Ringgit

4.124

4.0400

-2.04

Yuan

6.379

6.5283

+2.34

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.