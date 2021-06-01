EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; South Korean won, Philippine peso slip

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.610
109.45
-0.15
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3224
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.600
27.637
+0.13
Korean won
1108.600
1105.9
-0.24
Baht
31.175
31.14
-0.11
Peso
47.810
47.71
-0.21
Rupiah
14230.000
14275
+0.32
Rupee
72.895
72.895
0.00
Ringgit
4.124
4.124
+0.00
Yuan
6.379
6.3825
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.610
103.24
-5.81
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3209
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.600
28.483
+3.20
Korean won
1108.600
1086.20
-2.02
Baht
31.175
29.96
-3.90
Peso
47.810
48.01
+0.42
Rupiah
14230.000
14040
-1.34
Rupee
72.895
73.07
+0.23
Ringgit
4.124
4.0400
-2.04
Yuan
6.379
6.5283
+2.34
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.