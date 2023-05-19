EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; shares up on US debt ceiling deal hopes

By Archishma Iyer

May 19 (Reuters) - Asian currencies looked for direction on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah leading the laggards against a firm dollar amid stuttering growth in China and robust U.S. economic data even as hopes of a debt ceiling deal pushed shares higher.

Overnight data from the world's largest economy indicated a tight labour market, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. central bank could raise rates again in June, strengthening the dollar.

Hawkish rhetoric from some Fed officials also pushed the dollar index higher, which stood at 103.3, near a two-month high at 0645 GMT.

"The mixed comments from Fed speakers in recent times on a hike or a pause at the next upcoming meeting appears to gradually be paring back market expectations that the Fed's tightening cycle is over just yet," Maybank's analysts wrote in a note.

Markets are now pricing in a 36% chance of a 25 basis-point hike when the Fed meets next month, as against a 10% bet previously, according to the CME Watch Tool.

Additionally, growth concerns from China added to the prevailing weak sentiment surrounding Asia, as data from over the week showed that the economic trajectory is faltering post the COVID-19 scenario.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS had shed about 0.1% before rebounding to trade marginally higher, with trading operations suggesting that authorities were trying to manage the rapidly falling currency.

The currency has lost 1.1% for the week.

Among Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell the most, dropping around 0.5% to hit the lowest in a month. The currency, however, has turned the best performing unit, gaining more than 4% against the dollar so far this year.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Thai baht THB=TH fell about 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

"In terms of the USD/RMB pair, that has been a drag on the Asian currencies," Moh Siong Sim, an FX Strategist from Bank of Singapore said. "The concern about sustainability over China's growth has picked up and hence leading to the point where the yuan broke the psychological 7 level."

Other units such as the Singapore dollar SGD=, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP were up in the range of 0.1% to 0.5%.

However, Asian shares climbed, led by hopes of an imminent U.S. debt ceiling deal.

Indexes in Singapore .STI, Philippines .PSI, Taiwan .TWII and Indonesia .JKSE rose between 0.4% and 0.9%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise to 6.428%

** Indonesia proposes stronger rupiah assumption in 2024 - finmin

** India market regulator proposes standard investor fees for mutual funds

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.43

-5.08

.N225

0.77

18.06

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-1.86

.SSEC

-0.25

6.47

India

INR=IN

-0.14

+0.01

.NSEI

0.12

0.26

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.44

+4.29

.JKSE

0.53

-2.22

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.29

-3.23

.KLSE

-0.05

-4.56

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

-0.02

.PSI

0.58

1.53

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.57

-4.69

.KS11

0.89

13.48

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-0.51

.STI

0.63

-1.50

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.29

+0.10

.TWII

0.45

14.41

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

+0.41

.SETI

-0.40

-8.87

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

