EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korea's won falls most

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.190
110.2
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3424
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
27.787
27.765
-0.08
Korean won
1132.800
1130.4
-0.21
Baht
31.400
31.4
+0.00
Peso
48.380
48.43
+0.10
Rupiah
14360.000
14350
-0.07
Rupee
74.078
74.0775
0.00
Ringgit
4.140
4.138
-0.05
Yuan
6.446
6.449
+0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.190
103.24
-6.31
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3209
-1.55
Taiwan dlr
27.787
28.483
+2.50
Korean won
1132.800
1086.20
-4.11
Baht
31.400
29.96
-4.59
Peso
48.380
48.01
-0.76
Rupiah
14360.000
14040
-2.23
Rupee
74.078
73.07
-1.37
Ringgit
4.140
4.0400
-2.42
Yuan
6.446
6.5283
+1.27
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
