EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korea's won falls most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.190

110.2

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3424

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.787

27.765

-0.08

Korean won

1132.800

1130.4

-0.21

Baht

31.400

31.4

+0.00

Peso

48.380

48.43

+0.10

Rupiah

14360.000

14350

-0.07

Rupee

74.078

74.0775

0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.138

-0.05

Yuan

6.446

6.449

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.190

103.24

-6.31

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3209

-1.55

Taiwan dlr

27.787

28.483

+2.50

Korean won

1132.800

1086.20

-4.11

Baht

31.400

29.96

-4.59

Peso

48.380

48.01

-0.76

Rupiah

14360.000

14040

-2.23

Rupee

74.078

73.07

-1.37

Ringgit

4.140

4.0400

-2.42

Yuan

6.446

6.5283

+1.27

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

