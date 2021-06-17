EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korea's won falls most

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.190

110.2

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3424

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

27.787

27.765

-0.08

Korean won

1132.800

1130.4

-0.21

Baht

31.400

31.4

+0.00

Peso

48.380

48.43

+0.10

Rupiah

14360.000

14350

-0.07

Rupee

74.078

74.0775

0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.138

-0.05

Yuan

6.446

6.449

+0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.190

103.24

-6.31

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3209

-1.55

Taiwan dlr

27.787

28.483

+2.50

Korean won

1132.800

1086.20

-4.11

Baht

31.400

29.96

-4.59

Peso

48.380

48.01

-0.76

Rupiah

14360.000

14040

-2.23

Rupee

74.078

73.07

-1.37

Ringgit

4.140

4.0400

-2.42

Yuan

6.446

6.5283

+1.27

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.