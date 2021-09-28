EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won weakens most

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.080
111
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3533
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.690
27.722
+0.12
Korean won
1182.500
1176.8
-0.48
Baht
33.640
33.55
-0.27
Peso
50.940
51.07
+0.26
Rupiah
14265.000
14250
-0.11
Rupee
73.840
73.84
+0.00
Ringgit
4.181
4.1865
+0.13
Yuan
6.455
6.457
+0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.080
103.24
-7.06
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3209
-2.45
Taiwan dlr
27.690
28.483
+2.86
Korean won
1182.500
1086.20
-8.14
Baht
33.640
29.96
-10.94
Peso
50.940
48.01
-5.75
Rupiah
14265.000
14040
-1.58
Rupee
73.840
73.07
-1.05
Ringgit
4.181
4.0400
-3.37
Yuan
6.455
6.5283
+1.14
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
((Arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.