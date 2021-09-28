EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won weakens most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.080

111

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3533

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.690

27.722

+0.12

Korean won

1182.500

1176.8

-0.48

Baht

33.640

33.55

-0.27

Peso

50.940

51.07

+0.26

Rupiah

14265.000

14250

-0.11

Rupee

73.840

73.84

+0.00

Ringgit

4.181

4.1865

+0.13

Yuan

6.455

6.457

+0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.080

103.24

-7.06

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3209

-2.45

Taiwan dlr

27.690

28.483

+2.86

Korean won

1182.500

1086.20

-8.14

Baht

33.640

29.96

-10.94

Peso

50.940

48.01

-5.75

Rupiah

14265.000

14040

-1.58

Rupee

73.840

73.07

-1.05

Ringgit

4.181

4.0400

-3.37

Yuan

6.455

6.5283

+1.14

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))

