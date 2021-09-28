EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korean won weakens most

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.080

111

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3533

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.690

27.722

+0.12

Korean won

1182.500

1176.8

-0.48

Baht

33.640

33.55

-0.27

Peso

50.940

51.07

+0.26

Rupiah

14265.000

14250

-0.11

Rupee

73.840

73.84

+0.00

Ringgit

4.181

4.1865

+0.13

Yuan

6.455

6.457

+0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.080

103.24

-7.06

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3209

-2.45

Taiwan dlr

27.690

28.483

+2.86

Korean won

1182.500

1086.20

-8.14

Baht

33.640

29.96

-10.94

Peso

50.940

48.01

-5.75

Rupiah

14265.000

14040

-1.58

Rupee

73.840

73.07

-1.05

Ringgit

4.181

4.0400

-3.37

Yuan

6.455

6.5283

+1.14

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

