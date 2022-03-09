EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won strengthens

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.050

115.82

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3578

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.391

28.435

+0.15

Korean won

1228.200

1237

+0.72

Baht

33.030

33.03

+0.00

Peso

52.130

51.98

-0.29

Rupiah

14285.000

14345

+0.42

Rupee

76.560

76.56

+0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.185

+0.07

Yuan

6.320

6.355

+0.55

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.050

115.08

-0.84

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

28.391

27.676

-2.52

Korean won

1228.200

1188.60

-3.22

Baht

33.030

33.39

+1.09

Peso

52.130

50.99

-2.19

Rupiah

14285.000

14250

-0.25

Rupee

76.560

74.33

-2.91

Ringgit

4.182

4.1640

-0.43

Yuan

6.320

6.3550

+0.55

(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More