EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won strengthens

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.050

115.82

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3578

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

28.391

28.435

+0.15

Korean won

1228.200

1237

+0.72

Baht

33.030

33.03

+0.00

Peso

52.130

51.98

-0.29

Rupiah

14285.000

14345

+0.42

Rupee

76.560

76.56

+0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.185

+0.07

Yuan

6.320

6.355

+0.55

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.050

115.08

-0.84

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

28.391

27.676

-2.52

Korean won

1228.200

1188.60

-3.22

Baht

33.030

33.39

+1.09

Peso

52.130

50.99

-2.19

Rupiah

14285.000

14250

-0.25

Rupee

76.560

74.33

-2.91

Ringgit

4.182

4.1640

-0.43

Yuan

6.320

6.3550

+0.55

(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

