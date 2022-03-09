EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won strengthens

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.050
115.82
-0.20
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3578
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
28.391
28.435
+0.15
Korean won
1228.200
1237
+0.72
Baht
33.030
33.03
+0.00
Peso
52.130
51.98
-0.29
Rupiah
14285.000
14345
+0.42
Rupee
76.560
76.56
+0.00
Ringgit
4.182
4.185
+0.07
Yuan
6.320
6.355
+0.55
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.050
115.08
-0.84
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3490
-0.75
Taiwan dlr
28.391
27.676
-2.52
Korean won
1228.200
1188.60
-3.22
Baht
33.030
33.39
+1.09
Peso
52.130
50.99
-2.19
Rupiah
14285.000
14250
-0.25
Rupee
76.560
74.33
-2.91
Ringgit
4.182
4.1640
-0.43
Yuan
6.320
6.3550
+0.55
(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
