EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah inch higher

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.080

120.8

-0.23

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3569

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.546

28.543

-0.01

Korean won

1214.500

1218.1

+0.30

Baht

33.460

33.49

+0.09

Peso

52.370

52.33

-0.08

Rupiah

14335.000

14356

+0.15

Rupee

76.175

76.175

0.00

Ringgit

4.215

4.215

0.00

Yuan

6.370

6.366

-0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

121.080

115.08

-4.96

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.51

Taiwan dlr

28.546

27.676

-3.05

Korean won

1214.500

1188.60

-2.13

Baht

33.460

33.39

-0.21

Peso

52.370

50.99

-2.64

Rupiah

14335.000

14250

-0.59

Rupee

76.175

74.33

-2.42

Ringgit

4.215

4.1640

-1.21

Yuan

6.370

6.3550

-0.24

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

