EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah inch higher

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
121.080
120.8
-0.23
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3569
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.546
28.543
-0.01
Korean won
1214.500
1218.1
+0.30
Baht
33.460
33.49
+0.09
Peso
52.370
52.33
-0.08
Rupiah
14335.000
14356
+0.15
Rupee
76.175
76.175
0.00
Ringgit
4.215
4.215
0.00
Yuan
6.370
6.366
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
121.080
115.08
-4.96
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.51
Taiwan dlr
28.546
27.676
-3.05
Korean won
1214.500
1188.60
-2.13
Baht
33.460
33.39
-0.21
Peso
52.370
50.99
-2.64
Rupiah
14335.000
14250
-0.59
Rupee
76.175
74.33
-2.42
Ringgit
4.215
4.1640
-1.21
Yuan
6.370
6.3550
-0.24
