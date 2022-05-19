EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.110

127.8

-0.24

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3807

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.698

29.769

+0.24

Korean won

1269.700

1277.7

+0.63

Baht

34.485

34.42

-0.19

Peso

52.350

52.25

-0.19

Rupiah

14660.000

14730

+0.48

Rupee

77.725

77.725

0.00

Ringgit

4.394

4.4025

+0.19

Yuan

6.731

6.7107

-0.30

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.110

115.08

-10.17

Sing dlr

1.382

1.3490

-2.38

Taiwan dlr

29.698

27.676

-6.81

Korean won

1269.700

1188.60

-6.39

Baht

34.485

33.39

-3.18

Peso

52.350

50.99

-2.60

Rupiah

14660.000

14250

-2.80

Rupee

77.725

74.33

-4.37

Ringgit

4.394

4.1640

-5.23

Yuan

6.731

6.3550

-5.58

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.