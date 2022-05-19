EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.110
127.8
-0.24
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3807
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.698
29.769
+0.24
Korean won
1269.700
1277.7
+0.63
Baht
34.485
34.42
-0.19
Peso
52.350
52.25
-0.19
Rupiah
14660.000
14730
+0.48
Rupee
77.725
77.725
0.00
Ringgit
4.394
4.4025
+0.19
Yuan
6.731
6.7107
-0.30
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.110
115.08
-10.17
Sing dlr
1.382
1.3490
-2.38
Taiwan dlr
29.698
27.676
-6.81
Korean won
1269.700
1188.60
-6.39
Baht
34.485
33.39
-3.18
Peso
52.350
50.99
-2.60
Rupiah
14660.000
14250
-2.80
Rupee
77.725
74.33
-4.37
Ringgit
4.394
4.1640
-5.23
Yuan
6.731
6.3550
-5.58
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.