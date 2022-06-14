EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S. Korean won top loser

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.210
135.47
+0.19
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3933
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
29.705
29.708
+0.01
Korean won
1291.200
1286.4
-0.37
Baht
35.060
35.015
-0.13
Peso
53.360
53.27
-0.17
Rupiah
14685.000
14695
+0.07
Rupee
77.985
77.985
0.00
Ringgit
4.420
4.42
+0.00
Yuan
6.719
6.7425
+0.35
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.210
115.08
-14.89
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3490
-3.08
Taiwan dlr
29.705
27.676
-6.83
Korean won
1291.200
1188.60
-7.95
Baht
35.060
33.39
-4.76
Peso
53.360
50.99
-4.44
Rupiah
14685.000
14250
-2.96
Rupee
77.985
74.33
-4.69
Ringgit
4.420
4.1640
-5.79
Yuan
6.719
6.3550
-5.42
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
