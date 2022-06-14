EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S. Korean won top loser

June 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.210

135.47

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3933

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.705

29.708

+0.01

Korean won

1291.200

1286.4

-0.37

Baht

35.060

35.015

-0.13

Peso

53.360

53.27

-0.17

Rupiah

14685.000

14695

+0.07

Rupee

77.985

77.985

0.00

Ringgit

4.420

4.42

+0.00

Yuan

6.719

6.7425

+0.35

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.210

115.08

-14.89

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3490

-3.08

Taiwan dlr

29.705

27.676

-6.83

Korean won

1291.200

1188.60

-7.95

Baht

35.060

33.39

-4.76

Peso

53.360

50.99

-4.44

Rupiah

14685.000

14250

-2.96

Rupee

77.985

74.33

-4.69

Ringgit

4.420

4.1640

-5.79

Yuan

6.719

6.3550

-5.42

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

