EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S. Korean won top loser

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.210

135.47

+0.19

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3933

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.705

29.708

+0.01

Korean won

1291.200

1286.4

-0.37

Baht

35.060

35.015

-0.13

Peso

53.360

53.27

-0.17

Rupiah

14685.000

14695

+0.07

Rupee

77.985

77.985

0.00

Ringgit

4.420

4.42

+0.00

Yuan

6.719

6.7425

+0.35

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.210

115.08

-14.89

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3490

-3.08

Taiwan dlr

29.705

27.676

-6.83

Korean won

1291.200

1188.60

-7.95

Baht

35.060

33.39

-4.76

Peso

53.360

50.99

-4.44

Rupiah

14685.000

14250

-2.96

Rupee

77.985

74.33

-4.69

Ringgit

4.420

4.1640

-5.79

Yuan

6.719

6.3550

-5.42

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

