EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Philippine peso weakens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.700

118.59

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3534

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

28.323

28.456

+0.47

Korean won

1210.900

1214.3

+0.28

Baht

33.320

33.26

-0.18

Peso

52.320

52.14

-0.34

Rupiah

14325.000

14300

-0.17

Ringgit

4.199

4.1935

-0.13

Yuan

6.356

6.355

-0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.700

115.08

-3.05

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3490

-0.41

Taiwan dlr

28.323

27.676

-2.28

Korean won

1210.900

1188.60

-1.84

Baht

33.320

33.39

+0.21

Peso

52.320

50.99

-2.54

Rupiah

14325.000

14250

-0.52

Ringgit

4.199

4.1640

-0.83

Yuan

6.356

6.3550

-0.01

