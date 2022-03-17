EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Philippine peso weakens

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.700
118.59
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3534
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
28.323
28.456
+0.47
Korean won
1210.900
1214.3
+0.28
Baht
33.320
33.26
-0.18
Peso
52.320
52.14
-0.34
Rupiah
14325.000
14300
-0.17
Ringgit
4.199
4.1935
-0.13
Yuan
6.356
6.355
-0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.700
115.08
-3.05
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3490
-0.41
Taiwan dlr
28.323
27.676
-2.28
Korean won
1210.900
1188.60
-1.84
Baht
33.320
33.39
+0.21
Peso
52.320
50.99
-2.54
Rupiah
14325.000
14250
-0.52
Ringgit
4.199
4.1640
-0.83
Yuan
6.356
6.3550
-0.01
(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
