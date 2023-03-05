EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Philippine peso top loser

March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.860
135.86
0.00
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3436
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
30.585
30.627
+0.14
Korean won
1298.800
1301.6
+0.22
Baht
34.480
34.48
0.00
Peso
54.880
54.75
-0.24
Rupiah
15310.000
15295
-0.10
Rupee
81.965
81.965
0.00
Ringgit
4.473
4.473
0.00
Yuan
6.915
6.9015
-0.19
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.860
131.110
-3.50
Sing dlr
1.346
1.340
-0.43
Taiwan dlr
30.585
30.708
+0.40
Korean won
1298.800
1264.500
-2.64
Baht
34.480
34.585
+0.30
Peso
54.880
55.670
+1.44
Rupiah
15310.000
15565.000
+1.67
Rupee
81.965
82.720
+0.92
Ringgit
4.473
4.400
-1.63
Yuan
6.915
6.900
-0.21
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
