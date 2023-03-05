EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Philippine peso top loser

March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.860

135.86

0.00

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3436

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.627

+0.14

Korean won

1298.800

1301.6

+0.22

Baht

34.480

34.48

0.00

Peso

54.880

54.75

-0.24

Rupiah

15310.000

15295

-0.10

Rupee

81.965

81.965

0.00

Ringgit

4.473

4.473

0.00

Yuan

6.915

6.9015

-0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.860

131.110

-3.50

Sing dlr

1.346

1.340

-0.43

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.708

+0.40

Korean won

1298.800

1264.500

-2.64

Baht

34.480

34.585

+0.30

Peso

54.880

55.670

+1.44

Rupiah

15310.000

15565.000

+1.67

Rupee

81.965

82.720

+0.92

Ringgit

4.473

4.400

-1.63

Yuan

6.915

6.900

-0.21

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

