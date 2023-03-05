EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Philippine peso top loser

Credit: REUTERS/DONDI TAWATAO

March 05, 2023 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.860

135.86

0.00

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3436

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.627

+0.14

Korean won

1298.800

1301.6

+0.22

Baht

34.480

34.48

0.00

Peso

54.880

54.75

-0.24

Rupiah

15310.000

15295

-0.10

Rupee

81.965

81.965

0.00

Ringgit

4.473

4.473

0.00

Yuan

6.915

6.9015

-0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.860

131.110

-3.50

Sing dlr

1.346

1.340

-0.43

Taiwan dlr

30.585

30.708

+0.40

Korean won

1298.800

1264.500

-2.64

Baht

34.480

34.585

+0.30

Peso

54.880

55.670

+1.44

Rupiah

15310.000

15565.000

+1.67

Rupee

81.965

82.720

+0.92

Ringgit

4.473

4.400

-1.63

Yuan

6.915

6.900

-0.21

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.