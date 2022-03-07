EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah edge higher

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.29

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3615

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.291

28.25

-0.14

Korean won

1232.000

1227.1

-0.40

Baht

33.010

32.98

-0.09

Peso

52.050

52.28

+0.44

Rupiah

14380.000

14405

+0.17

Rupee

76.960

76.96

+0.00

Ringgit

4.177

4.175

-0.05

Yuan

6.311

6.355

+0.69

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3490

-0.89

Taiwan dlr

28.291

27.676

-2.17

Korean won

1232.000

1188.60

-3.52

Baht

33.010

33.39

+1.15

Peso

52.050

50.99

-2.04

Rupiah

14380.000

14250

-0.90

Rupee

76.960

74.33

-3.42

Ringgit

4.177

4.1640

-0.31

Yuan

6.311

6.3550

+0.69

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters