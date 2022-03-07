EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah edge higher

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.29

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3615

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.291

28.25

-0.14

Korean won

1232.000

1227.1

-0.40

Baht

33.010

32.98

-0.09

Peso

52.050

52.28

+0.44

Rupiah

14380.000

14405

+0.17

Rupee

76.960

76.96

+0.00

Ringgit

4.177

4.175

-0.05

Yuan

6.311

6.355

+0.69

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3490

-0.89

Taiwan dlr

28.291

27.676

-2.17

Korean won

1232.000

1188.60

-3.52

Baht

33.010

33.39

+1.15

Peso

52.050

50.99

-2.04

Rupiah

14380.000

14250

-0.90

Rupee

76.960

74.33

-3.42

Ringgit

4.177

4.1640

-0.31

Yuan

6.311

6.3550

+0.69

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

