EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah edge higher

March 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.420
115.29
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3615
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
28.291
28.25
-0.14
Korean won
1232.000
1227.1
-0.40
Baht
33.010
32.98
-0.09
Peso
52.050
52.28
+0.44
Rupiah
14380.000
14405
+0.17
Rupee
76.960
76.96
+0.00
Ringgit
4.177
4.175
-0.05
Yuan
6.311
6.355
+0.69
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.420
115.08
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3490
-0.89
Taiwan dlr
28.291
27.676
-2.17
Korean won
1232.000
1188.60
-3.52
Baht
33.010
33.39
+1.15
Peso
52.050
50.99
-2.04
Rupiah
14380.000
14250
-0.90
Rupee
76.960
74.33
-3.42
Ringgit
4.177
4.1640
-0.31
Yuan
6.311
6.3550
+0.69
(Compiled by Riya Sharma)
