EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Malaysian ringgit top loser

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

February 06, 2023 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.380

132.65

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3275

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.977

29.984

+0.02

Korean won

1252.800

1252.8

+0.00

Baht

33.635

33.745

+0.33

Peso

54.715

54.45

-0.48

Rupiah

15135.000

15050

-0.56

Rupee

82.725

82.725

+0.00

Ringgit

4.301

4.256

-1.05

Yuan

6.777

6.7988

+0.32

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.380

131.110

-0.96

Sing dlr

1.326

1.340

+1.06

Taiwan dlr

29.977

30.708

+2.44

Korean won

1252.800

1264.500

+0.93

Baht

33.635

34.585

+2.82

Peso

54.715

55.670

+1.75

Rupiah

15135.000

15565.000

+2.84

Rupee

82.725

82.720

-0.01

Ringgit

4.301

4.400

+2.30

Yuan

6.777

6.900

+1.81

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.