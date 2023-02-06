EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Malaysian ringgit top loser

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.380
132.65
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3275
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
29.977
29.984
+0.02
Korean won
1252.800
1252.8
+0.00
Baht
33.635
33.745
+0.33
Peso
54.715
54.45
-0.48
Rupiah
15135.000
15050
-0.56
Rupee
82.725
82.725
+0.00
Ringgit
4.301
4.256
-1.05
Yuan
6.777
6.7988
+0.32
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.380
131.110
-0.96
Sing dlr
1.326
1.340
+1.06
Taiwan dlr
29.977
30.708
+2.44
Korean won
1252.800
1264.500
+0.93
Baht
33.635
34.585
+2.82
Peso
54.715
55.670
+1.75
Rupiah
15135.000
15565.000
+2.84
Rupee
82.725
82.720
-0.01
Ringgit
4.301
4.400
+2.30
Yuan
6.777
6.900
+1.81
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
