EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Malaysian ringgit top loser

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.380

132.65

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3275

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.977

29.984

+0.02

Korean won

1252.800

1252.8

+0.00

Baht

33.635

33.745

+0.33

Peso

54.715

54.45

-0.48

Rupiah

15135.000

15050

-0.56

Rupee

82.725

82.725

+0.00

Ringgit

4.301

4.256

-1.05

Yuan

6.777

6.7988

+0.32

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.380

131.110

-0.96

Sing dlr

1.326

1.340

+1.06

Taiwan dlr

29.977

30.708

+2.44

Korean won

1252.800

1264.500

+0.93

Baht

33.635

34.585

+2.82

Peso

54.715

55.670

+1.75

Rupiah

15135.000

15565.000

+2.84

Rupee

82.725

82.720

-0.01

Ringgit

4.301

4.400

+2.30

Yuan

6.777

6.900

+1.81

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.