EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Malaysian ringgit top gainer

March 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.320
131.79
-0.40
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3397
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.570
30.554
-0.05
Korean won
1308.200
1302.2
-0.46
Baht
34.030
34.07
+0.12
Peso
54.665
54.7
+0.06
Rupiah
15355.000
15340
-0.10
Rupee
82.553
82.5525
0.00
Ringgit
4.470
4.483
+0.29
Yuan
6.886
6.8883
+0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.320
131.110
-0.91
Sing dlr
1.340
1.340
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.570
30.708
+0.45
Korean won
1308.200
1264.500
-3.34
Baht
34.030
34.585
+1.63
Peso
54.665
55.670
+1.84
Rupiah
15355.000
15565.000
+1.37
Rupee
82.553
82.720
+0.20
Ringgit
4.470
4.400
-1.57
Yuan
6.886
6.900
+0.21
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.