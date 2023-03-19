EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Malaysian ringgit top gainer

March 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.320

131.79

-0.40

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3397

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.570

30.554

-0.05

Korean won

1308.200

1302.2

-0.46

Baht

34.030

34.07

+0.12

Peso

54.665

54.7

+0.06

Rupiah

15355.000

15340

-0.10

Rupee

82.553

82.5525

0.00

Ringgit

4.470

4.483

+0.29

Yuan

6.886

6.8883

+0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.320

131.110

-0.91

Sing dlr

1.340

1.340

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.570

30.708

+0.45

Korean won

1308.200

1264.500

-3.34

Baht

34.030

34.585

+1.63

Peso

54.665

55.670

+1.84

Rupiah

15355.000

15565.000

+1.37

Rupee

82.553

82.720

+0.20

Ringgit

4.470

4.400

-1.57

Yuan

6.886

6.900

+0.21

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.