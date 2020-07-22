EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Indonesian rupiah gains most

July 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.130 107.14 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3853 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.430 29.527 +0.33 Korean won 1198.700 1195.3 -0.28 Baht 31.590 31.6 +0.03 Peso 49.404 49.34 -0.13 Rupiah 14550.000 14630 +0.55 Rupee 74.600 74.6 0.00 Ringgit 4.248 4.247 -0.02 Yuan 7.005 6.9988 -0.09 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.130 108.61 +1.38 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3444 -2.91 Taiwan dlr 29.430 30.106 +2.30 Korean won 1198.700 1156.40 -3.53 Baht 31.590 29.91 -5.32 Peso 49.404 50.65 +2.52 Rupiah 14580.000 13880 -4.80 Rupee 74.600 71.38 -4.32 Ringgit 4.248 4.0890 -3.74 Yuan 7.005 6.9632 -0.60 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA (TABLE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.