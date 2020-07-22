EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Indonesian rupiah gains most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

    July 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
  Change on the day at 0203 GMT                         
   Currency       Latest bid      Previous day  Pct Move
   Japan yen        107.130          107.14      +0.01
   Sing dlr          1.385           1.3853      +0.04
  Taiwan dlr        29.430           29.527      +0.33
  Korean won       1198.700          1195.3      -0.28
     Baht           31.590            31.6       +0.03
     Peso           49.404           49.34       -0.13
    Rupiah         14550.000         14630       +0.55
     Rupee          74.600            74.6        0.00
    Ringgit          4.248           4.247       -0.02
     Yuan            7.005           6.9988      -0.09
                                                    
      Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency       Latest bid        End 2019    Pct Move
   Japan yen        107.130          108.61      +1.38
   Sing dlr          1.385           1.3444      -2.91
  Taiwan dlr        29.430           30.106      +2.30
  Korean won       1198.700         1156.40      -3.53
     Baht           31.590           29.91       -5.32
     Peso           49.404           50.65       +2.52
    Rupiah         14580.000         13880       -4.80
     Rupee          74.600           71.38       -4.32
    Ringgit          4.248           4.0890      -3.74
     Yuan            7.005           6.9632      -0.60
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
 ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

