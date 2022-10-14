EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed despite hot U.S. CPI, shares rise

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were mixed against a volatile dollar on Friday as investors digested a red-hot U.S inflation print, while the Singapore dollar jumped after authorities tightened monetary policy and reported better-than-expected economic growth.

U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis point interest rate hike next month, with some bets on a full percentage point hike. MKTS/GLOB

Meanwhile, most Asian equities climbed, as they tracked their U.S. peers on Wall Street, with South Korea .KS11, Philippines .PSI and Taiwan .TWII gaining in the range of 0.9% and 2.9%.

Wall Street had a choppy session overnight, rebounding unexpectedly after an initial sell-off on the inflation data, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC adding between 2.2% and 2.8%. .N

"An initial move lower for major U.S. indices on hotter-than-expected inflation data was massively overturned as the extreme bearish positioning heading into the consumer price index print may drive dip buyers to challenge the availability in supply of new sellers," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist from IG Markets wrote.

Among currencies, the Singapore dollar SGD= gained the most, firming about 0.6% after its central bank tightened monetary policy as expected for the fourth time this year to combat inflation.

"The USD/SGD has seen a sharp move lower on the more persistent inflation forecast, seemingly moving to retest a double top formation," Rong added.

Additionally, the island nation reported stronger economic growth for the third quarter, which capped risks of falling into a recession, in the face of elevated price pressures.

The Singapore dollar has been one of the better performing currencies of the year, despite falling about 5% against the greenback, while most of its other Asian counterparts have recorded double-digit losses.

Other units like the Philippines Peso PHP=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Indian rupee INR=IN rose between 0.1% and 0.4%.

However, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= remained to be one of the outliers in the basket of currencies, falling about 0.1%. The currency has come under pressure for four straight days, in the face of political uncertainty after the country's parliament was dissolved earlier, paving way for a new election. The election date has yet to be announced.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= also fell about 0.2%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CXFS dropped about 0.1%, after data showed consumer inflation in September quickened to the fastest pace since April 2020.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.321%

** IMF urges most Asian central banks to tighten policy further

** N.Korea fires missile, flies warplanes near border as South imposes sanctions

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0434 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

-21.93

.N225

3.50

-8.87

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-11.42

.SSEC

1.57

-15.83

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-9.71

.NSEI

1.61

-0.38

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

-7.38

.JKSE

-0.19

4.35

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-11.33

.KLSE

1.12

-11.41

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

-13.44

.PSI

0.86

-16.51

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-16.72

.KS11

2.50

-25.55

Singapore

SGD=

+0.61

-5.11

.STI

0.99

-1.70

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

-13.15

.TWII

2.71

-27.78

Thailand

THB=TH

-

-12.48

.SETI

-

-5.84

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.