EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, baht top loser

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                  
                                            
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    130.610        130.86   +0.19
  Sing dlr     1.375          1.3757   +0.05
  Taiwan dlr   29.420         29.388   -0.11
  Baht         34.420          34.34   -0.23
  Peso         52.915           52.9   -0.03
  Rupiah       14465.000       14435   -0.21
  Rupee        77.623        77.6225   +0.00
  Yuan         6.654            6.66   +0.09
                                            
  Change so far in 2022                     
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2021     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    130.610        115.08  -11.89
  Sing dlr     1.375          1.3490   -1.89
  Taiwan dlr   29.420         27.676   -5.93
  Korean won   1242.700      1188.60   -4.35
  Baht         34.420          33.39   -2.99
  Peso         52.915          50.99   -3.64
  Rupiah       14465.000       14250   -1.49
  Rupee        77.623          74.33   -4.24
  Ringgit      4.387          4.1640   -5.08
  Yuan         6.654          6.3550   -4.49
   
    

