EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, baht top loser

June 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 130.610 130.86 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3757 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.420 29.388 -0.11 Baht 34.420 34.34 -0.23 Peso 52.915 52.9 -0.03 Rupiah 14465.000 14435 -0.21 Rupee 77.623 77.6225 +0.00 Yuan 6.654 6.66 +0.09 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 130.610 115.08 -11.89 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3490 -1.89 Taiwan dlr 29.420 27.676 -5.93 Korean won 1242.700 1188.60 -4.35 Baht 34.420 33.39 -2.99 Peso 52.915 50.99 -3.64 Rupiah 14465.000 14250 -1.49 Rupee 77.623 74.33 -4.24 Ringgit 4.387 4.1640 -5.08 Yuan 6.654 6.3550 -4.49 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA (TABLE)

