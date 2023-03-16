EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed as Credit Suisse sparks global bank fears

By Navya Mittal

March 16 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah was among the top losers in mixed Asian currency markets on Thursday as turbulence at Credit Suisse intensified fears of a full-blown global banking crisis, driving investors away from risk sensitive emerging markets.

The rupiah IDR= weakened about 0.4% and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= snapped a five-day winning streak by depreciating 0.5%, while Thailand's baht THB=TH appreciated 0.4%.

Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC, said the trading narrative has shifted very rapidly from expectations of "higher rates for longer" to "flight-to-safety".

"We continue to caution that if global sell-off extends, then risk proxy FX such as Asia excluding Japan can be subjected to downward pressure."

Credit Suisse's largest investor, Saudi National Bank at 9.88%, said it could not raise its stake in the Swiss bank any further on regulatory grounds, re-igniting jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system just days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank(SVB) in the U.S.

Investors rushed to safe haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar =USD and the Japanese yen JPY=, with the yen appreciating 0.6% against the dollar and the greenback marginally lower after jumping nearly 1% in the previous session. USD/

Some Southeast Asian countries so far have flagged or limited impact from the problems facing some banks in the United States as well as Credit Suisse. Malaysia on Wednesday said its banks had limited exposure to SVB.

Among currencies, the Thai baht led gains, while the Indian rupee INR=IN and South Korean won KRW=KFTC depreciated 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Benchmark bond yields in the Philippines PH10YT=RR were unchanged at 6.218%, while those in Indonesia ID10YT=RR slipped 2.7 basis points to 6.729%, lowest since Feb. 21.

Stocks across the region, notably financials, continued to lose ground. Equities in Manila .PSI fell as much as 1.9% to their lowest in four months, while shares in Thailand .SETI lost over 1%.

The benchmark index in Indonesia .JKSE slipped 0.8%. Bank Indonesia is set to announce its latest monetary policy rate decision later in the day. Expectations are of no change to the key interest rate of 5.75% for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.63

-1.10

.N225

1.14

4.67

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.08

-0.02

.SSEC

-0.49

5.11

India

INR=IN

-0.17

-0.02

.NSEI

-0.16

-6.41

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.36

+0.97

.JKSE

-0.76

-3.98

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.51

-2.29

.KLSE

-0.55

-6.64

Philippines

PHP=

+0.13

+1.31

.PSI

-1.82

-3.32

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.70

-3.69

.KS11

-0.26

6.13

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-0.78

.STI

-0.63

-3.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.17

+0.21

.TWII

-1.06

7.69

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.36

+0.29

.SETI

-1.57

-7.69

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

