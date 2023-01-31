EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed ahead of Fed decision, Philippine peso top gainer

January 31, 2023 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.020

130.09

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.314

1.3135

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.010

30.052

+0.14

Korean won

1231.300

1231.9

+0.05

Baht

32.915

32.82

-0.29

Peso

54.560

54.71

+0.27

Rupiah

15000.000

14985

-0.10

Rupee

81.920

81.92

0.00

Yuan

6.749

6.7531

+0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.020

131.110

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.314

1.340

+1.95

Taiwan dlr

30.010

30.708

+2.33

Korean won

1231.300

1264.500

+2.70

Baht

32.915

34.585

+5.07

Peso

54.560

55.670

+2.03

Rupiah

15000.000

15565.000

+3.77

Rupee

81.920

82.720

+0.98

Ringgit

4.263

4.400

+3.21

Yuan

6.749

6.900

+2.24

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))



