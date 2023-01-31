EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed ahead of Fed decision, Philippine peso top gainer

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.020
130.09
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.314
1.3135
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.010
30.052
+0.14
Korean won
1231.300
1231.9
+0.05
Baht
32.915
32.82
-0.29
Peso
54.560
54.71
+0.27
Rupiah
15000.000
14985
-0.10
Rupee
81.920
81.92
0.00
Yuan
6.749
6.7531
+0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.020
131.110
+0.84
Sing dlr
1.314
1.340
+1.95
Taiwan dlr
30.010
30.708
+2.33
Korean won
1231.300
1264.500
+2.70
Baht
32.915
34.585
+5.07
Peso
54.560
55.670
+2.03
Rupiah
15000.000
15565.000
+3.77
Rupee
81.920
82.720
+0.98
Ringgit
4.263
4.400
+3.21
Yuan
6.749
6.900
+2.24
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.