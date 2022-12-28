EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies make muted moves on China COVID surge caution

By Archishma Iyer

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were mixed in dull trade on Thursday while their equities traded negatively as investors were cautious after a surge of COVID-19 case in China following the easing of its curbs dashed hopes for a sustained recovery.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped for the fifth consecutive day, losing 0.3%, to hit its lowest since April 2020.

Asia's largest economy faces a strain in medical resources due to a surge in infections. Some countries are asking passengers arriving from China to take COVID tests.

China announced this week it will relax its inbound quarantine restrictions from Jan. 8, cheering investors before surging cases dampened hopes.

"While this could drive near-term volatility in leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe, it could still mark a positive step over the long run in light of past global attempts in bringing virus cases under control," analysts from IG Asia said.

Chinese stocks .SSEC fell 0.3%, even as the yuan traded marginally higher at 0.1%.

Moreover, others such as the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= traded lower between flat and 0.2%.

The Philippines peso PHP= was a bright spot, gaining about 0.6%, after two straight sessions of losses, while the Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.4%

Market players are also weighing the prospects of further interest rate increases from central banks worldwide, as well as the possibility of an economic downturn in 2023.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has been at the forefront of raising interest rates, opting for 75-basis-point rises in four of its last five decisions.

"Into 2023, the immediate focus will be on growth – on the one hand, global growth is slowing led by developed market economies but on the other, China reopening brings hopes," Christopher Wong, an FX strategist from OCBC said, while adding that markets should focus on inflation and central bank policies beyond the near-term.

Meanwhile, multiple Asian equities were trading in the red, with South Korean stocks losing the most, around 1.6%, and were set to record their worst year since 2008.

Markets in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE, Taiwan .TWIII and Indonesia .JKSE fell between 0.2 and 0.9%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.917%

** Philippine c.bank sees Dec annual inflation at 7.8% to 8.6%

** Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.52 -13.97 .N225 -1.33 -9.73 China CNY=CFXS +0.13 -8.87 .SSEC -0.29 -15.42 India INR=IN +0.07 -10.23 .NSEI 0.00 4.43 Indonesia IDR= -0.32 -9.52 .JKSE -0.41 3.66 Malaysia MYR= +0.09 -5.71 .KLSE -0.02 -5.59 Philippines PHP= +0.65 -8.55 .PSI -0.19 -7.98 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.14 -6.31 .KS11 -1.67 -24.70 Singapore SGD= +0.06 +0.01 .STI -0.79 3.76 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.19 -10.02 .TWII -0.92 -22.92 Thailand THB=TH +0.46 -3.57 .SETI -0.01 -0.63 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

