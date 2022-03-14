EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies lower, Thai baht leads losses

March 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.260

118.18

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3667

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.603

28.53

-0.26

Korean won

1243.200

1242.3

-0.07

Baht

33.480

33.36

-0.36

Peso

52.410

52.39

-0.04

Rupiah

14340.000

14330

-0.07

Rupee

76.560

76.56

+0.00

Ringgit

4.209

4.202

-0.17

Yuan

6.382

6.355

-0.42

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

118.260

115.08

-2.69

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3490

-1.35

Taiwan dlr

28.603

27.676

-3.24

Korean won

1243.200

1188.60

-4.39

Baht

33.480

33.39

-0.27

Peso

52.410

50.99

-2.71

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

76.560

74.33

-2.91

Ringgit

4.209

4.1640

-1.07

Yuan

6.382

6.3550

-0.42

(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

