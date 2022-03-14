EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies lower, Thai baht leads losses

March 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.260
118.18
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3667
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.603
28.53
-0.26
Korean won
1243.200
1242.3
-0.07
Baht
33.480
33.36
-0.36
Peso
52.410
52.39
-0.04
Rupiah
14340.000
14330
-0.07
Rupee
76.560
76.56
+0.00
Ringgit
4.209
4.202
-0.17
Yuan
6.382
6.355
-0.42
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
118.260
115.08
-2.69
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3490
-1.35
Taiwan dlr
28.603
27.676
-3.24
Korean won
1243.200
1188.60
-4.39
Baht
33.480
33.39
-0.27
Peso
52.410
50.99
-2.71
Rupiah
14340.000
14250
-0.63
Rupee
76.560
74.33
-2.91
Ringgit
4.209
4.1640
-1.07
Yuan
6.382
6.3550
-0.42
(Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
