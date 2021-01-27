EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely weaker, South Korea's won falls most

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.280

104.09

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3286

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.38

+1.37

Korean won

1112.100

1104.4

-0.69

Baht

30.000

29.97

-0.10

Peso

48.105

48.09

-0.03

Rupiah

14060.000

14035

-0.18

Rupee

72.920

72.92

0.00

Yuan

6.483

6.4822

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.280

103.24

-1.00

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.70

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1112.100

1086.20

-2.33

Baht

30.000

29.96

-0.13

Peso

48.105

48.01

-0.20

Rupiah

14060.000

14040

-0.14

Rupee

72.920

73.07

+0.20

Ringgit

4.044

4.0400

-0.10

Yuan

6.483

6.5283

+0.70

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

