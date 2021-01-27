EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely weaker, South Korea's won falls most

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.280
104.09
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3286
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.997
28.38
+1.37
Korean won
1112.100
1104.4
-0.69
Baht
30.000
29.97
-0.10
Peso
48.105
48.09
-0.03
Rupiah
14060.000
14035
-0.18
Rupee
72.920
72.92
0.00
Yuan
6.483
6.4822
-0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.280
103.24
-1.00
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3209
-0.70
Taiwan dlr
27.997
28.483
+1.74
Korean won
1112.100
1086.20
-2.33
Baht
30.000
29.96
-0.13
Peso
48.105
48.01
-0.20
Rupiah
14060.000
14040
-0.14
Rupee
72.920
73.07
+0.20
Ringgit
4.044
4.0400
-0.10
Yuan
6.483
6.5283
+0.70
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
