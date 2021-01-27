EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely weaker, South Korea's won falls most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.280

104.09

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3286

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.38

+1.37

Korean won

1112.100

1104.4

-0.69

Baht

30.000

29.97

-0.10

Peso

48.105

48.09

-0.03

Rupiah

14060.000

14035

-0.18

Rupee

72.920

72.92

0.00

Yuan

6.483

6.4822

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.280

103.24

-1.00

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3209

-0.70

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1112.100

1086.20

-2.33

Baht

30.000

29.96

-0.13

Peso

48.105

48.01

-0.20

Rupiah

14060.000

14040

-0.14

Rupee

72.920

73.07

+0.20

Ringgit

4.044

4.0400

-0.10

Yuan

6.483

6.5283

+0.70

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

