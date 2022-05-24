EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, Thai baht weakens 0.3%

May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.850
126.8
-0.04
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3712
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.590
29.622
+0.11
Korean won
1264.100
1266.2
+0.17
Baht
34.175
34.07
-0.31
Peso
52.320
52.32
+0.00
Rupiah
14645.000
14655
+0.07
Rupee
77.583
77.5825
0.00
Ringgit
4.391
4.395
+0.09
Yuan
6.662
6.654
-0.12
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
126.850
115.08
-9.28
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3490
-1.68
Taiwan dlr
29.590
27.676
-6.47
Korean won
1264.100
1188.60
-5.97
Baht
34.175
33.39
-2.30
Peso
52.320
50.99
-2.54
Rupiah
14645.000
14250
-2.70
Rupee
77.583
74.33
-4.19
Ringgit
4.391
4.1640
-5.17
Yuan
6.662
6.3550
-4.61
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
