EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, Thai baht weakens 0.3%

May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.850

126.8

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3712

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.590

29.622

+0.11

Korean won

1264.100

1266.2

+0.17

Baht

34.175

34.07

-0.31

Peso

52.320

52.32

+0.00

Rupiah

14645.000

14655

+0.07

Rupee

77.583

77.5825

0.00

Ringgit

4.391

4.395

+0.09

Yuan

6.662

6.654

-0.12

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

126.850

115.08

-9.28

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3490

-1.68

Taiwan dlr

29.590

27.676

-6.47

Korean won

1264.100

1188.60

-5.97

Baht

34.175

33.39

-2.30

Peso

52.320

50.99

-2.54

Rupiah

14645.000

14250

-2.70

Rupee

77.583

74.33

-4.19

Ringgit

4.391

4.1640

-5.17

Yuan

6.662

6.3550

-4.61

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

