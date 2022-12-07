EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, Singapore dollar among top losers

December 07, 2022 — 09:09 pm EST

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.840

136.6

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3551

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.678

30.662

-0.05

Korean won

1321.400

1321.7

+0.02

Baht

34.865

34.92

+0.16

Rupiah

15615.000

15635

+0.13

Rupee

82.470

82.47

0.00

Ringgit

4.398

4.395

-0.07

Yuan

6.976

6.9693

-0.10

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.840

115.08

-15.90

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.61

Taiwan dlr

30.678

27.676

-9.79

Korean won

1321.400

1188.60

-10.05

Baht

34.865

33.39

-4.23

Peso

55.400

50.99

-7.96

Rupiah

15615.000

14250

-8.74

Rupee

82.470

74.33

-9.87

Ringgit

4.398

4.1640

-5.32

Yuan

6.976

6.3550

-8.91

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

