EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, Singapore dollar among top losers

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.840
136.6
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3551
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.678
30.662
-0.05
Korean won
1321.400
1321.7
+0.02
Baht
34.865
34.92
+0.16
Rupiah
15615.000
15635
+0.13
Rupee
82.470
82.47
0.00
Ringgit
4.398
4.395
-0.07
Yuan
6.976
6.9693
-0.10
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.840
115.08
-15.90
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3490
-0.61
Taiwan dlr
30.678
27.676
-9.79
Korean won
1321.400
1188.60
-10.05
Baht
34.865
33.39
-4.23
Peso
55.400
50.99
-7.96
Rupiah
15615.000
14250
-8.74
Rupee
82.470
74.33
-9.87
Ringgit
4.398
4.1640
-5.32
Yuan
6.976
6.3550
-8.91
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.