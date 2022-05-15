EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, China's yuan dips

May 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.850

129.19

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3925

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.793

29.807

+0.05

Korean won

1280.700

1284.2

+0.27

Peso

52.440

52.37

-0.13

Rupee

77.450

77.45

0.00

Yuan

6.795

6.79

-0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.850

115.08

-10.69

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3490

-3.28

Taiwan dlr

29.793

27.676

-7.11

Korean won

1280.700

1188.60

-7.19

Baht

34.760

33.39

-3.94

Peso

52.440

50.99

-2.77

Rupiah

14610.000

14250

-2.46

Rupee

77.450

74.33

-4.03

Ringgit

4.396

4.1640

-5.28

Yuan

6.795

6.3550

-6.47

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

