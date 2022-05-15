EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, China's yuan dips

May 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.850
129.19
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3925
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
29.793
29.807
+0.05
Korean won
1280.700
1284.2
+0.27
Peso
52.440
52.37
-0.13
Rupee
77.450
77.45
0.00
Yuan
6.795
6.79
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.850
115.08
-10.69
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3490
-3.28
Taiwan dlr
29.793
27.676
-7.11
Korean won
1280.700
1188.60
-7.19
Baht
34.760
33.39
-3.94
Peso
52.440
50.99
-2.77
Rupiah
14610.000
14250
-2.46
Rupee
77.450
74.33
-4.03
Ringgit
4.396
4.1640
-5.28
Yuan
6.795
6.3550
-6.47
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
