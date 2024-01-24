News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely muted; Taiwan dollar leads gains

January 24, 2024 — 09:21 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.660

147.5

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3394

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.270

31.345

+0.24

Korean won

1334.900

1337

+0.16

Baht

35.770

35.72

-0.14

Peso

56.190

56.25

+0.11

Rupiah

15717.000

15705

-0.08

Rupee

83.123

83.1225

0.00

Ringgit

4.729

4.729

-

Yuan

7.159

7.158

-0.01

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.660

141.060

-4.47

Sing dlr

1.340

1.319

-1.52

Taiwan dlr

31.270

30.735

-1.71

Korean won

1334.900

1288.000

-3.51

Baht

35.770

34.165

-4.49

Peso

56.190

55.388

-1.43

Rupiah

15717.000

15395.000

-2.05

Rupee

83.123

83.208

+0.10

Ringgit

4.729

4.590

-2.94

Yuan

7.159

7.098

-0.85

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

