EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely muted; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.660
147.5
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3394
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.270
31.345
+0.24
Korean won
1334.900
1337
+0.16
Baht
35.770
35.72
-0.14
Peso
56.190
56.25
+0.11
Rupiah
15717.000
15705
-0.08
Rupee
83.123
83.1225
0.00
Ringgit
4.729
4.729
-
Yuan
7.159
7.158
-0.01
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.660
141.060
-4.47
Sing dlr
1.340
1.319
-1.52
Taiwan dlr
31.270
30.735
-1.71
Korean won
1334.900
1288.000
-3.51
Baht
35.770
34.165
-4.49
Peso
56.190
55.388
-1.43
Rupiah
15717.000
15395.000
-2.05
Rupee
83.123
83.208
+0.10
Ringgit
4.729
4.590
-2.94
Yuan
7.159
7.098
-0.85
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
